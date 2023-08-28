Three Mason City golfers posted career-best scores on Monday at Fort Dodge Country Club in the Fort Dodge Invite.

Breyden Baker shot an 86 — his lowest score by 10 strokes this season — and Nolan Honn and Nathan Berkley finished with an 87 and 91 too to card new career-lows.

Michael Solberg-Maas finished tied for 32nd with an 80 to lead Mason City as a team. Drew DeGabriele was not far behind at 83. Will Schissel shot 103.

The Riverhawks had a team score of 336, the second-best out of the four meets of the season so far to finish in 13th place in a stacked tournament field.

Mason City returns to Fort Dodge on Thursday to play in a conference meet with the Dodgers, Des Moines East and Des Moines Lincoln.