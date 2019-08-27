{{featured_button_text}}

The North Iowa high school golf season kicked off on Monday, as the Mason City boys team took second place at the Mark Mann Invitational, held at the Mason City Country Club.

Waterloo West won the team title with an overall score of 332, while the Mohawks shot a 342 to take the silver spot. Fort Dodge took third place, shooting a 342. 

The Mohawks had a bit more luck on the individual side. Mason City senior J.J. Wickman shot a 75 to win the individual medal. Teammate Bradley Vaith shot an 82 to take fourth place. Brady Buckley and Mitch Fordyce of Waterloo West took second and third place, with scores of 77 and 78, respectively. 

Mohawks golfer Ryan Berkley shot an 89, and Jackson Wickman shot a a 96, while Tanner Hanson finished at 98, and Gavin Hermanson had a score of 100. 

