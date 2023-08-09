A new high school sports season begins Thursday, with Mason City boys golf kicking off the new year in a triangular in Ottumwa.

The Riverhawks will face the Bulldogs and Marshalltown at Ottumwa Golf and Social Club with play beginning at 10 a.m.

After not graduating a senior last season, Mason City looks to improve on a third-place Iowa Alliance North finish behind all-conference honorees Michael Solberg-Maas and Drew DeGabriele.

Solberg-Maas won one of the North Conference Meets last season and averaged an 18-hole score of 82.27. His season-best was a 5-over 76 in the Ankeny Invite. He shot under 80 five times as a freshman in 2022.

DeGabriele, a senior this fall, posted a season-best 79 last season at the Ankeny Invite too. He finished fifth in the first North Conference Meet last season — the same one that Solberg-Mass won — with an 81.

Other key golfers for Mason City include Breyden Baker, Brenden Berkley, Will Schissel and Noah Honn and are coached by second-year coach Troy Rood.

As a team last season, the Riverhawks averaged an 18-hole score of 355 with a season-low of 343. Baker was third-best on the team with a 96.86 average last season followed by 97.17 from Berkley and 99.22 for Honn.

The Riverhawks host two tournaments this season, both at Highland Park Golf Course.