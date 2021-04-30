Lunning sisters take similar path to grow golf game

The Lunnings can credit their exposure to the game of golf from their father, Marc. He would take them to the course when they were little and showed them the ropes.

It wasn't until eighth grade and high school when Thea and Sophie – separated by two years – started to take it seriously.

"I liked the competition and I really enjoyed that Mason City was a 4A school so I could compete with girls from bigger schools on very nice courses," Thea said.

For many tournaments and other meets when Thea was a senior and Sophie was a sophomore for Mason City, they would be in the same pairing.

It brought out the best in each other.

"It was really fun having her around," Sophie said. "She's pushed me to be a better golfer."

As the COVID-19 pandemic wiped away their respective 2020 spring seasons, both have made up for lost time in 2021.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In Thea's case, she finished inside the top-5 in the NJCAA Region XI golf tournament at Otter Creek Golf Course in Ankeny over the weekend.

It qualified her for the National Tournament, slated for May 10-13 in Ormond Beach, Florida, at the Plantation Bay Golf Course.