Lions not shying away from state title aspirations with top-three golfers back

Very little hesitation came out of Colby Andrews mouth when asked if the primary goal is a state championship.

Clear Lake's head girls golf coach understands what he has for this year and down the road. He's not willing to waste the talent he's got at his disposal.

"It doesn't hurt to have two of the best golfers in the state either," Andrews said.

Powered by the DeLong sisters, Meghan and Rebecca, the Lions have star power and talent to pursue a Class 3A title in two months at River Valley Golf Course in Adel.

They placed third at the state meet last spring with a two-day team total of 745, which was 70 strokes behind state champion Washington (Iowa) and 42 strokes behind runner-up Gilbert.

Those two programs bring a solid amount back.

The Tigers return individual state champion Eden Lohrbach and top-12 finisher Macy Underwood. That's a part of a contingent of five players in the fold this spring.

The Demons return three players that are juniors, but graduated their top three golfers. Two of those three placed in the top-five last spring on the individual leaderboard.

That doesn't scare or hinder the goals Andrews has set for Clear Lake, nor does it give his golfers any pause on embracing them. He scheduled tournaments that feature Class 4A schools held at longer courses.

"They are well aware of what we want," he said. "I wanted to get a little different course layout to test us during the season. As I saw the talent we had last year, I wanted to get us in some tournaments with a little better competition to really push us."

Clear Lake has blinding star power at the top.

Meghan DeLong placed in a tie for third individually at the state tourney with a two-day total of 161, 17-over par. The sophomore shot five strokes better from Day 1 to Day 2 of the meet.

She fired the lowest 18-hole score for the Lions last season at a 73.

Older sister Rebecca DeLong has the lowest nine-hole score for them with a 37. She placed in a tie for seventh at state a year ago, finishing five strokes behind Meghan.

Andrews doesn't have to worry about them getting swings in during the offseason. They take lessons out of West Des Moines.

"They both are constantly trying to get better," he said. "They continue to go get lessons year-round, even in the winter time. The great players don't take the offseason off."

One of the bigger things that Andrews is hopeful for this spring is added depth. When he first took over as head girls coach, there were seven girls out for the sport.

Now, that number has more than doubled to 17.

"Our JV was very competitive," Andrews said. "I told them at the beginning of the year, we're going to be trading out bags throughout the year depending on how people are playing."

Senior Jaden Ainley, fresh off an all-state basketball season, returns as the third golfer in the Lions lineup. She shot 15 strokes better on the second day of the state meet to record a 97.

Phoebe Nelson is the lone player gone from the varsity lineup due to graduation, but their are five juniors who played in at least two nine-hole meets.

Two of them – Macey Holck and Meagan Paine – were on the state tournament team.

"(Jaden) didn't start the way she wanted last year, but started to get a lot better by the end of the season," Andrews said. "We're looking for her to sneak into the 80s."

Clear Lake tasted plenty of success in 2021. It won 10 meets, two of them duals, then the rest were either triangular meets or 18-hole tournaments. It won the North Central Conference title with a 355, then bested that at the regional meet with a 343.

There's a desire to win more in 2022. And while claiming conference and regional titles are nice, Andrews wants a bigger slice of the pie.

He's not shy about it, either.

"They were happy to get third place last year, but watching other people raise bigger trophies, I think put a little fire and motivation into them," Andrews said.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.