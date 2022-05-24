Lake Mills wins first ever state title in boys golf; Berger, Castle go 1-2 on leaderboard

AMES – At one point on Sunday, Bennett Berger flashed a smile. It wasn't until he realized what everyone else already knew.

Lake Mills' senior stalwart was a state champion.

Berger, off to Des Moines Area Community College in the fall, wrapped up his prep career in dominating fashion with a final round card of 74 to finish with a 36-hole score of 150 to claim the Class 1A individual state title on Tuesday at Ames Golf and Country Club.

"It is going to be something I remember the rest of my life," Berger said. "I kind of knew where I sat. I don't smile much, but I enjoyed that. This is something that has been up on my board. Can't wait to get home and put a big, fat checkmark through it."

The Bulldogs staked their claim as the best team in the classification as they shot 29 strokes better from day one to day two and ended up with their first ever state boys golf title with a stroke total of 673, 16 shots clear of runner-up East Buchanan.

It marks their first state title in any sport since 2000.

"It is unbelievable," Lake Mills head coach Travis Laudner said. "It is humbling. Kids put in all the work and they deserve all the credit."

It was a heartbreaking finish for the Bulldogs last spring as they fell two shots short of a 2A state title. With Berger, Garrett Ham and Denton Kingland back in the fold, expectations remained high.

And now, they're state champs.

"It is still kind of soaking in," Ham said. "You can't take anything for granted, got to grind it out."

There was a stretch of three meets where Berger struggled. His nine-hole scores were more in the 40s, compared to the 30s that occupied his card for the early part of the season.

He could've folded and let the season drag out, but he didn't. That's not how Berger is wired.

He simplified the game, went back to what he is successful at and began to play the game the way he knows he can play it. His first 18-hole round of the postseason, she shot a new school record of 67.

"All that work during that bad stretch is starting to show," Berger said. "This past week, I played the best golf I've ever played in my life."

Berger was the 18-hole leader after the opening day. Outside of a couple teammates snoring, he slept pretty well.

He woke up ready to attack his final round as a prep.

"I told myself 'There's a reason I'm in the lead,'" Berger said.

The front nine was a struggle as he recorded back-to-back bogeys on the first two holes, then he bogeyed the Par-4 sixth and doubled the Par-5 seventh.

He was 5-over on his first nine holes.

"I was just playing some bad golf," Berger said. "You play 36 holes, you're going to have a stretch where you play poorly. That's just going to happen."

When he made the turn, it was a different round.

He birdied Nos. 10 and 13 and parred the rest of his round en route to the victory. Berger was on top of the clubhouse during the awards ceremony showing his emotions.

"I need to be a man (on) the back nine," Berger said. "The ball was going where I wanted to go. Just happened to be a bogey-free 34 to end my career."

Ham finished in solo fifth, his highest finish at a state tournament. The sophomore shot nine strokes better the second time through the course with a 77 and a two-day total of 163.

He improved his front nine by eight shots from Monday to Tuesday in order to position himself into contention for a medal.

"I had an idea on what to do," he said.

Kingland finished in a tie for 13th with a two-day total of 173. Lake Mills' fourth golfer was Alex Mannes, who fired in a 192 for the tournament. He registered a 92 on Friday.

"His first real big event and performing the way he did," Laudner said. "Waited for his turn and when he grabbed it with two hands and performed admirably."

Newman Catholic's Tim Castle was the 1A runner-up with a 154, four shots behind Berger. Castle was at one point the leader during Monday's first round and was two shots off the lead after the opening day.

He hustled back to the baseball diamond to play in the Knights conference opening win against Osage that Monday night.

"It has been tough," Castle said. "I've been trying to practice golf around the time I have baseball practice. I have to golf a lot in the morning before school because I don't have time at night."

He only suffered one bogey through his first nine holes on Tuesday and parred the rest. Yet a three-hole stretch on the back put a thorn on his chances at a gold medal.

Bound for NIACC to continue his golf career, Castle bogeyed Nos. 14, 15 and 16 to create that finishing gap between him and Berger.

"I was so close to pars on all three of those holes, I just couldn't hit the put," Castle said. "It does kind of suck."

Still, he overachieved his goals for the week. He figured if he shot well enough, he would be in the hunt for a state title, but his main goal was to get top-10.

That more than happened.

"To be honest, I didn't expect myself to be quite as high as I was," Castle said.

Berger graduates, but Lake Mills won't be short on talent for 2023. Ham, Kingland, Mannes, Austin Stene, Kinser Hanson and Kaleb Rogstad will all be back next season. Plus, it had a lot of freshmen out this year.

So Laudner doesn't anticipate any steps going backwards.

"You're never going to replace a quality player like Bennett Berger," he said. "We're not trying to fill his shoes. We've got the pieces in place to have long term success."

Class 2A at Coldwater Links: Osage junior Leo Klapperich, the Top of Iowa East Golfer of the Year, ended his state tournament with a 36-hole score of 150, placing him in a logjam for seventh.

He left without a medal on cardback.

"I came here with the goal of receiving a medal and it is a little sad I'm that close," Klapperich said. "I'll just keep practicing and do better next year."

The Green Devils ended their first ever state tournament appearance with an eighth place finish and a team score of 645. Hudson won the team title with a 619, but the gap between second and eighth was 16 strokes.

It was a tight field that head coach Eric Goddard was more than happy to be a part of.

"Looking at the Class 2A field last year, almost all the teams that played today played last year," he said. "It is experience you can't get anywhere else. It is hard to hang your head; we weren't that far off."

Klapperich's card was up and down on Tuesday.

He started on No. 10 and drove the Par-5 14 green in two shots then made an eagle putt, but on the Par-4 15th, he double bogeyed.

He recorded a bogey and a double bogey on his first two holes of his second nine holes, birdied the Par-4 sixth then closed his round with a bogey and two pars.

"I lost focus after the eagle, it hurts a little," Klapperich said.

Nolan Heard and Jayden Scharper placed inside the top-30 with 36-hole scores of 163 and 166, respectively. Freshman Heath Voigt rounded out the Osage scoring with a 168.

Only Scharper will be graduated, so Goddard is hopeful for a back-to-back trip next season with so much coming back.

"Nothing is guaranteed, you have to earn you way back there," Goddard said. "We have pretty expectations for next year."

Class 3A at Veenker Memorial Golf Course: Charles City senior Trevor White finished off his prep career with a tie for 16th finish amongst the rest of the 3A field.

His round on Tuesday was six shots higher than Monday.

He started on No. 10 and recorded a birdie, but the rest of his day was a bogey fest. White doubled the Par-4 12th and then recorded four straight bogeys on two Par-4s, a Par-5 and a Par-3.

When he concluded his first nine holes, the struggles continued with three more bogeys and two doubles on his next five holes.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

