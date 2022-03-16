Lake Mills not thinking too far ahead in quest for another state berth

Two strokes.

That was the difference between Lake Mills' boys golf team celebrating a state title last spring. Instead, it left Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge with a third place trophy.

And a lot of heartbreak.

"That (stuck) with me for about a month," senior Bennett Berger said. "I just sucked at golf for the next month. You've got to be able to be strong mentally."

Tears won't be shed when the Bulldogs open the season next month. They have turned the page and are focusing on the next journey, which right now does not include a return trip to the state meet.

Berger wants this version of Lake Mills to just get better one meet at a time. And if a sectional and district title happens, which would then in turn mean a trip to Ames, then that's just an added bonus.

"That's something we can work for," Berger said. "Right now, we're just focusing on knocking the rust off."

Those words don't come as a surprise to first year head coach Travis Laudner. Still the leader of the girls program, Laudner is the General Manager of Rice Lake Golf and Country Club.

He has been around the boys on the Bulldogs since they were little.

"It is very comfortable," Laudner said. "The upside is very exciting. Nothing is going to be given and for (Bennett) to set the tone, is going to be good in the long run."

Laudner taking over has led to a sense of comfortability for returners such as Berger, Garrett Ham, Kinser Hanson and Denton Kingland. Laudner takes over for Lyle Thomsen, who retired from coaching.

"I have all the trust in the world, anything he says, I believe it," Berger said. "Everybody knows he played golf at a high level and he knows what he is talking about."

Lake Mills was in the lead after the first day of the Class 2A state meet. Conditions on the second day were cold and windy, not favorable weather for low scores.

West Branch and Grundy Center, who placed first and second respectively last spring in Fort Dodge, handled it just a smidge better.

"To be that close is never easy," Laudner said. "We knew it was going to be difficult. You put yourself in that position, that's all you can ask for."

Signed to continue playing golf at Des Moines Area Community College, Berger is preparing for his final two months as a high school athlete in purple and yellow.

He placed in a tie for fourth with a two-day total of 154 strokes at the state tourney. He was also the Top of Iowa West runner-up and voted as the conference's most outstanding golfer of the year.

Berger was also a sectional champion and finished fourth at the district tournament.

"At the end of basketball, I just realized I get to play golf for the rest of my life," Berger said. "That's maybe not the worst thing in the world."

In previous off-season's, to mix in with football and basketball, Berger got in as many swings as possible. He recalled in December of 2021 being out on the course on Christmas Eve.

His biggest strength is not from the tee box or with the putter, it is an overall confidence.

"Knowing how to play under pressure in some big events," Berger said. "Hopefully, that gives me an advantage throughout the season."

There are plenty of pieces behind Berger that won't make the Bulldogs a one-man show.

Ham showed very few nerves as a freshman last season, posting the third-lowest nine-hole and 18-hole scores for Lake Mills. With the graduation of conference champion Casey Hanson, Ham is expected to have a larger role this season.

One that Berger and Laudner believe will set the tone for his future.

"For him to be in the third spot and win a couple of meets on his own, it is huge," Laudner said. "He's still growing and coming into his body."

Hanson and Kingland, two juniors, are expected to compete to be the third and fourth guys in the scoring lineup. There are a handful of freshmen out this year.

"You never know," Berger said. "Hopefully we find a little diamond in the rough."

Lake Mills didn't lose in the regular season and cruised to a conference and sectional team title. It finished third at the district meet then the gut-wrench of state. It will drop down to Class 1A this season.

No one is anticipating a drop off in wins or scores. If last spring is any indication, the Bulldogs will be even more prepared this spring.

"We know it is going to be a challenging season, but that's what we signed up for," Laudner said.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

