Lake Mills coasts to conference title at home golf course

Berger, named the conference's most outstanding golfer of the year, was 1-over par heading to the Par-5 15th, but his round went sideways.

He recorded a bogey on No. 15 then had a triple bogey on the Par-4 16th to balloon his day to 5-over before a birdie on No. 17 salvaged his round to finish runner-up with a 75.

Ham, a freshman, carded a 39 on the front nine then a 40 on the back. It's the second straight 18-hole round of 79 for Ham.

"It really helps when those three guys come in the 30s or low 40s," said Thomsen, named the conference's coach of the year. "The other three, they've been keeping the scores in the lower 40s, which helps the top-three. Somebody always has to come through and it's been different ones each time."

Two other area golfers finished in the top-10, a placement recognized as all-conference.

GHV's Sam Wood recorded an 81 to finish seventh while Forest City's Jack Harms shot an 83 to place eighth.

"There's definitely some shots I wish I could have gotten back today and some holes I wish I would've played a little bit differently," Harms said. "It's definitely a milestone that I'm happy I reached this year."

West Hancock finished seventh as a team with a stroke total of 402. It was paced by Isaac Gobeli's 94.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Follow him on Twitter at @Zach_Martin95.

