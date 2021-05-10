Lake Mills coasts to conference title at home golf course

Lake Mills doesn't know how to lose in the spring golf season. It has been dominant in every triangular, and nine days ago, won its first 18-hole tournament.
The dominance continued on Monday afternoon.
Sparked by three in the top four, including the 1-2 combo of Casey Hanson and Bennett Berger, allowed the Bulldogs to shoot a new 18-hole season low of 312 strokes to claim the Top of Iowa West conference meet at Rice Lake Golf and Country Club and remain undefeated.
"Just once in a while, we've had some ups and downs, but most of the time, they've been pretty consistent," Lake Mills head coach Lyle Thomsen said. "Today was one of their better days. We'll take a 312 anytime."
North Union was the team runner-up with a total of 348 with Garner-Hayfield-Ventura was third with a 358. Forest City and Belmond-Klemme each shot a 366 to tie for fourth.
Hanson, Berger and Garrett Ham all shot under 80 to finish first, second and fourth, respectively.
A 2-over 73 for Hanson was mixed with some good and bad.
The senior responded with back-to-back birdies on Nos. 4 and 5 after bogies on Nos. 2 and 3. He shot a 36 on the front then turned around and fired a 37 on the back.
Hanson's round at the West Hancock Invitational at Britt Golf Course was an 84. He dropped nine strokes in the span of just over a week.
Berger, named the conference's most outstanding golfer of the year, was 1-over par heading to the Par-5 15th, but his round went sideways.
He recorded a bogey on No. 15 then had a triple bogey on the Par-4 16th to balloon his day to 5-over before a birdie on No. 17 salvaged his round to finish runner-up with a 75.
Ham, a freshman, carded a 39 on the front nine then a 40 on the back. It's the second straight 18-hole round of 79 for Ham.
"It really helps when those three guys come in the 30s or low 40s," said Thomsen, named the conference's coach of the year. "The other three, they've been keeping the scores in the lower 40s, which helps the top-three. Somebody always has to come through and it's been different ones each time."
Two other area golfers finished in the top-10, a placement recognized as all-conference.
GHV's Sam Wood recorded an 81 to finish seventh while Forest City's Jack Harms shot an 83 to place eighth.
"There's definitely some shots I wish I could have gotten back today and some holes I wish I would've played a little bit differently," Harms said. "It's definitely a milestone that I'm happy I reached this year."
West Hancock finished seventh as a team with a stroke total of 402. It was paced by Isaac Gobeli's 94.
