Lake Mills, Clear Lake, Newman Catholic boys golf advance to state meet

The Lake Mills boys golf team is headed back to the state tournament for the first time since 2012.
The Bulldogs finished third at the district meet in Carroll on Friday afternoon with a team score of 339. However, Lake Mills will still qualify since runner-up finisher Kuemper Catholic finished top two at its home meet.
The Bulldogs finished four strokes behind first place Emmetsburg and two strokes behind Kuemper Catholic.
"It's more scary than it is exciting," Casey Hanson said. "We were sitting there watching and waiting for scores to come in. Every once in a while they would write a score up on the board and it would give another team a better score. It ended up good though."
Lake Mills was led by Bennett Berger, who posted an 18-hole score of 79 to earn third place individual honors. Hanson had the second best score of the team with an 81.
Garrett Ham posted an 86 and Kinser Hanson shot a 93 to round out the top four scores of the day for the Bulldogs.
"None of us really played well enough, but kind of the theme today was play well enough to advance and give us a shot next week," Berger said.
Outside of Lake Mills, Osage finished fifth with a team score of 351 strokes. Leo Klapperich and Jayden Scharper each shot an 85 to lead the Green Devils.
Shawn Eichmeier posted a 90 and Bodie Goddard finished with a 91 to round out the top four scores of the day for Osage. Individually, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura's Sam Wood finished his season with a score of 87.
For Lake Mills, the fact that the boys still were able to qualify for the state meet after a not-so-great round gives the boys confidence.
"That just kind of says how good we can be as a team," Berger said. "We want to compete for the title and we want to do the best that we can. If someone's best is better than our best, then hats off to them."
Clear Lake advances to state meet
For the eighth time in 10 years, the Clear Lake boys golf team will compete at the state golf meet.
The Lions traveled to Waverly Municipal Golf Course for its Class 3A district meet and finished as the runner-up with a team score of 330 strokes.
Clear Lake beat out third place finisher Waverly-Shell Rock by five strokes and finished 33 strokes behind district champion Gilbert.
Easton DeVries led the Lions with an 18-hole round of 77, which placed him fifth overall on the individual leaderboard. Andrew Crane posted a 12-over round of 82.
Eric Ritter scored an 83 and Tyler LeFevre finished with an 88 to round out the top four scores for the Lions.
Newman Catholic second at districts
The Newman Catholic boys golf team placed second at the Class 1A district qualifying meet at St. Edmond on Friday. The runner-up finish marks the first state meet appearance since 2016.
Tim Castle led the Knights with a fourth place finish on the individual leaderboard. There were no additional stats available as of press time. The Knights will search for their first state title as a program since 2011.
