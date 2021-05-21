Lake Mills, Clear Lake, Newman Catholic boys golf advance to state meet

The Lake Mills boys golf team is headed back to the state tournament for the first time since 2012.

The Bulldogs finished third at the district meet in Carroll on Friday afternoon with a team score of 339. However, Lake Mills will still qualify since runner-up finisher Kuemper Catholic finished top two at its home meet.

The Bulldogs finished four strokes behind first place Emmetsburg and two strokes behind Kuemper Catholic.

"It's more scary than it is exciting," Casey Hanson said. "We were sitting there watching and waiting for scores to come in. Every once in a while they would write a score up on the board and it would give another team a better score. It ended up good though."

Lake Mills was led by Bennett Berger, who posted an 18-hole score of 79 to earn third place individual honors. Hanson had the second best score of the team with an 81.

Garrett Ham posted an 86 and Kinser Hanson shot a 93 to round out the top four scores of the day for the Bulldogs.

"None of us really played well enough, but kind of the theme today was play well enough to advance and give us a shot next week," Berger said.