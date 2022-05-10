Kingland, Stene the backbone of Lake Mills' unbeaten season

If you have an undisputed No. 1 golfer on your team, you got a chance. Add in a second that can be interchangeable with your one, an added bonus.

Yet if the back half of the scoring four is weakened by a little bit, any chances of a deep postseason for the team run go out the window. Those Nos. 3 and 4 golfers can lead a team into contention.

Lake Mills has got a solidified third and fourth golfer in its lineup.

Denton Kingland, a junior, and freshman Austin Stene have tightened up the Bulldogs low-four and kept them rolling to their second straight perfect regular season, capped by another Top of Iowa West Conference title.

"Kind of knew what we were getting with Denton, but he's taken one giant leap forward," Lake Mills head coach Travis Laudner said. "Austin, just being around the golf course all last summer, helped his all-around game."

Kingland and Stene finished third and fourth, respectively, behind conference champion Garrett Ham and runner-up Bennett Berger. Fifth golfer Kinser Hanson was also an all-conference medalist.

It has been pretty clear the Bulldogs don't rebuild, just reload.

"It is no surprise to me," Berger said. "Hard work shows and it is starting to show for them."

Kingland, coming off a basketball where he was thrusted into the starting lineup, admits he's taking golf more seriously this spring. He compared it to a job.

"I throw in a few scores here and there," he said. "It is more than just coming out here, whacking a ball around. Still having fun and doing better."

As a sophomore, his nine-hole low was a 43. His none-hole average was over 48 and the adjusted average was a notch over 50. Of his six 18-hole rounds, his best was an 86.

Fast forward to this spring and he's already equaled his 18-hole best from Monday's conference meet at Garner Golf Course. It was his first career all-conference honor as a golfer.

Plus, his current nine-hole average and adjusted average are in the low-40s.

"Put in as many swings as I could (in the offseason)," Kingland said. "I knew that we had a great team and I wanted to be a big contributor in that."

"Short game has really tightened up," Laudner added.

Stene has made a similar first-year mark like Ham did. The latter was the third best golfer, sometimes second, behind Berger and Casey Hanson. The former has been the rock in the back of Lake Mills' lineup.

The impact Stene has doesn't go unnoticed.

"He's found his groove and we can rely on him," Ham said.

"He's been that diamond in the rough," Laudner added. "Sky is the limit for him."

There isn't much separation much this season between Berger and Ham at the top. The same can be said for Kingland and Stene at the bottom. That foursome shot a team score of 334 in conditions that were unfavorable for everyone.

That score has a real shot at getting dropped at the Class 1A sectional meet on Lake Mills' home course of Rice Lake if conditions become more friendly.

"We're not really too worried about state," Berger said. "I know everybody has a lot of things they want to tighten up."

The Bulldogs are going to be viewed as a favorite on Wednesday. They have been consistently one of the best teams in the state in nine-hole. Their 334 ties them for the second lowest 18-hole team score in the state.

If they want to get to Ames for the state meet, Berger and Ham will be at the front of the leaderboard, but Kingland and Stene can't afford to be too far behind.

Kingland knows that.

"We know we can shoot low," Kingland said.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.