LAKE MILLS – Led by Aubree Sellers, the Newman Catholic girls’ golf team advanced to the regional finals Friday by winning 1A Region 2C at the Rice Lake Golf Course.

Sellers finished as runner-up medalist with an 87 as the Knights beat South Hamilton (392-417) by 25 strokes to advance.

Teammate Emily Opstvedt was fourth overall with a 100 and Jayce Weiner was sixth at 102.

Lake Mills’ Claire Levine also advanced after carding a 101.

Newman and the individual advancers will play for state berths Wednesday at Crestwood Hills Golf Course in Anita.

In Class 2A at Five Island Golf Course in Emmetsburg, Garner-Hayfield Ventura advanced to Region 3 final.

Cardinals Kennedee Frayne and Audrey Overgaard finished 1-2 with scores of 91 and 92, respectively.

They will play Wednesday in the regional finals at Bear Creek in Forest City.

Boys’ soccer

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 4, Mason City 3 OT: Noah Ruiz scored twice for the Riverhawks and Elliott Ruiz had two assists in the loss.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 5, Clear Lake 2: Luis Mota had a hat trick and added an assist as the Bulldogs improved to 9-4 overall.

Alexis Hernandez also scored twice for H-D-C.