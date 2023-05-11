MARSHALLTOWN – Mason City’s Celine Matthews has qualified for the Class 2A girls’ state tennis tournament.

Matthews finished as the singles runner-up at the Marshalltown regional.

The second seed in the tournament, Matthews topped Marshalltown’s Claire Bohan in the quarterfinals, 6-0, 6-0, before downing Leela Strand of Iowa City Liberty, 6-1, 6-1, in the semifinals.

In the finals, Matthews dropped a 6-4, 6-2 decision to Liberty’s Ella Gilbert in the finals. By qualifying, Matthews will be playing in her third straight state tournament either in singles or as a doubles partner.

In 1A doubles action at Decorah, the Vikings’ Annalise Skrade and Haley Gossman beat Kendall Olson and Kaitlyn Olson of Osage, 6-2, 6-1 in the championship match.

Both teams advanced to state.

The Class 2A state tournament will be held at the University of Iowa tennis courts, while 1A will be competed at Byrnes Park in Waterloo on May 26-27.

Boys’ golf

West Fork wins: Noah Atkinson took third with 86, and Nolan Shreckengost was fourth with an 87 as the Warhawks won a 1A sectional at Spring Valley in Livermore Wednesday.

West Fork finished first with a team score of 347, beating host Algona Garrigan by 19 strokes. Northwood-Kensett also advanced to district play by taking third at 393.

Newman Catholic’s Noah Hrubetz also advanced as an individual after shooting a 98.

The district meet will be held at Highland Park in Mason City on May 15. The tournament will tee off at 10 a.m.

Class 2A

At Bear Creek in Forest City, Osage captured a sectional title with a four-stroke victory over the host team.

The Green Devils, led by heath Voight’s 76 and Leo Klapperich’s 78, shot a 326.

The district meet will be held May 15 at Emerald Hills in Okoboji.

At Rice Lake in Lake Mills, the host Bulldogs and defending 1A state champions shot a 311 to beat Aplington-Parkersburg by nine.

Garrett Ham shot a 3-under 69 to earn medalist honors.

A-P’s Will Steege was third with a 73, while Austin Stene of Lake Mills was fourth with a 77 and A-P’s Jace Pruisner fourth at 78.

The district meet will be held at Fox Ridge in Dike on May 15 which will also feature defending 2A state champion Hudson.

In a 3A sectional at Carroll, Hampton-Dumont-Cal advanced to a state qualifier at Landsmeer Golf by finishing second to Gilbert.

Tucker Heeren shot a 77 to lead the Bulldogs.

At Oneota Golf and Country Club in Decorah, Clear Lake sophomore Eli Anderson earned medalist honors and will advance to a 3A state qualifier at Waverly Municipal.

Anderson won on tiebreakers after he and Waverly-Shell Rock’s Luke Frazell each carded 75s.

Charles City’s Carson Gallup also advanced by taking third with a 77.