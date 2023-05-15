MASON CITY – The Mason City Riverhawk boys’ tennis team took a step closer to a state tournament berth Monday.

The Riverhawks blanked Ankeny, 5-0, to advance to a sub-state final Wednesday at home against Cedar Falls at 3:30 p.m.

The match was finished prior to doubles matches being contested.

Mason City got singles wins from Reed Kruger, Sander Tompkins, Seth Vandenberg, Rylan Kuhn and Trenton Kruger. Justin Yarahmadi was leading in his match at No. 2, but did not finish because the Riverhawks had clinched the victory.

Reed Kruger and Yarahmadi have also advanced to the Class 2A state doubles tournament scheduled for May 23-24 at the Hawkeye Tennis and Recreation Center in Iowa City.

Ankeny had advanced to the match with a 5-1 win over Waterloo West earlier Monday morning.

Boys’ golf

In Okoboji, Osage’s Leo Klapperich topped the field Monday in a Class 3A district at the Emerald Hills Golf Club.

Klapperich shot an even par 72 to finish two strokes ahead of OABCIG’s Axton Miller to earn medalist honors and advance to next week’s state meet at Coldwater Links in Ames.

Osage carded a 325 as a team and finished fourth. Boyden-Hull won with a 321. Forest City finished seventh with a 357.

In another Class 2A meet at Fox Ridge in Dike, Lake Mills shot a 316 to finish eight shots out of a state qualifying spot.

Grundy Center won with a 296, and defending champion Hudson shot 308 to grab the second qualifying position.

The Bulldogs were led by Garrett Ham’s 74. He finished eighth. Austin Stene took 13th with a 76.

The individual medalist was Cody Weaver of East Marshall. Weaver shot a four-under 68.