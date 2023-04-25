The Clear Lake girls’ golf team isn’t shy about sharing its expectations for this season. The Lions want to win a state title, and they’re ready to blow through any team that stands in their way.

Clear Lake won last year’s IGHSAU Class 3A Golf Championships, sneaking past Gilbert by three strokes. The Lions erased a double-digit deficit during the second day of the state tournament to snatch a gold medal from the Tigers.

“I really want to win state again as a team,” Clear Lake junior Meghan DeLong said. “That’s our biggest goal this year. I also want to place in the top five as an individual, if not win it. I know I have a really big competitor (Eden Lohrbach) from Gilbert. That’s like my biggest competitor, so I’m just trying to beat her this year and beat Gilbert, in general.”

Five of the six players that were on the Lions’ championship-winning roster in 2022 have returned for the 2023 season. Jaden Ainley is the only varsity golfer Clear Lake lost during the offseason. The now-graduated Ainley put up an 18-hole average just over 90 last year.

Despite Ainley’s departure, DeLong is still confident the Lions can repeat as state champions. DeLong said the Lions’ crop of freshmen have done a nice job filling in for Ainley. So far this season, Clear Lake has not solidified the sixth and final spot in its starting lineup, giving a rotating cast of players a chance to step into the role.

“The girls that are (in the lineup) now have completely made up for it,” DeLong said of Ainley’s departure. “I think we’re better than we were last year, personally. I think it’ll be really fun.”

Clear Lake has already had one run-in with Gilbert this season. The Lions and Tigers squared off at the 2023 Turk Bowman Invitational in Ames on Monday.

Gilbert finished with a 346-stroke team total at Veenker Memorial Golf Course. The Lions placed second with a 355-shot tally.

DeLong shot 85 on the day, but she and the Lions don’t think their goals for this season are in jeopardy. Clear Lake isn’t putting too much stock into a regular season tournament.

“It is what it is,” Clear Lake head coach Colby Andrews said. “I don’t really care until we get to the postseason. I mean, it’s nice. (The Tigers’) scores look lower online, and then we played them and lost by nine. But we know we can compete with them. That part was nice. Other than that, I don’t take anything into account for it until it matters at state — that’s really when I care about beating them.”

DeLong finished 10 shots behind Lohrbach, who won the individual portion of the Turk Bowman with a 75. DeLong’s sister, Rebecca DeLong, placed second in the event, carding a round of 78.

Meghan placed third at the state tournament in 2022. She finished the event 14 shots behind Lohrbach, who was tied for first after two rounds. Lohrbach ultimately placed second at last year’s state championships, losing to Newton’s Rylee Heryford in a playoff.

“I shot an 85,” Meghan said of her performance at the Turk Bowman. “It wasn’t my greatest round ever. I wasn’t putting good at all. I was hitting the club fine. I just kept two-putting when I needed the birdies. It just wasn’t my best round.

Meghan rebounded from her rocky performance on Monday with a solid outing Tuesday. The lifelong golfer carded a round of 1-over-par 73 in Clear Lake’s annual 18-hole invitational at Veterans Memorial Golf Course in Clear Lake.

Meghan said nothing significant changed between her rounds on Monday and Tuesday. She added that she just found a way to get her putter going at VMGC.

“I just had it today,” Meghan said. “I was feeling it today. I knew it right off the first tee. I was like, ‘I’m gonna shoot good today.’”

Rebecca followed her round of 78 at Veenker with another 78 at VMGC.

Meghan said she and Rebecca have both played in the No. 1 position in Clear Lake’s lineup over the last three years. The sisters have consistently been the Lions’ top two scorers since Meghan joined the team in 2021. Rebecca — who is now a senior — is a year older than Meghan.

Thanks to the DeLong sisters’ efforts, Clear Lake breezed past the competition Tuesday. The Lions finished more than 45 shots ahead of the rest of the field — which featured the likes of the Central Springs Panthers, Charles City Comets and Osage Green Devils."

“This is exactly what I expected out of them,” Andrews said of his team’s Tuesday performance. “I said today before we played, ‘We’re going to go sub-340. We’re going to shoot lower than 340.’ We shot 330, which is exactly what we shot at this meet last year ... We can still improve, and we’re trending in the right direction.”

Just under two weeks stand between the Lions and the postseason. Andrews said his team is primed for another deep run this spring. Clear Lake, however, still has work to do. Namely, the Lions have to improve their short games before they’re ready to qualify for the state tournament and take down Gilbert.

“We just want to keep getting better every day,” Andrews said. “We’re focusing on the little things that can make us better. We have the big attributes. We know what we can do. We know what we have to do. We just gotta focus on the little things, the mental things. It’s not necessarily physical at this point. It’s mostly mental. Then, it’s just the short chipping and putting that we gotta get better at — lag putting and getting up and down.”