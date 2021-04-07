'Hard worker' Hackbart enters Saints lineup, finishes second in first meet

"I was mostly playing down different fairways, it would take me at least eight-to-10 shots to get to the green it seemed like," Hackbart said. "Where I've come from is definitely surprising. You got to put a lot of time in and you'll get there eventually."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

To get to the level of excellence she has achieved in her other athletics, Hackbart turned to family members.

Her uncle has an indoor golf simulator that she used during the winter months. It did wonders for her driving.

"I really struggled with slicing so I always tried to get those straight," Hackbart said. "This Christmas, that was pretty much all I was doing."

Teammates have noticed the vast improvements in Hackbart's game.

"When she first started, she had kind of a softball swing and she really got it down," Boerjan said. "She can continue to get better than this and I know she'll do really well in the future."

Yet Belz isn't too surprised with how much Hackbart has grown in the short time span.

"She's a hard worker no matter what she's doing," he added. "Her iron play is so much better."