'Hard worker' Hackbart enters Saints lineup, finishes second in first meet

Throughout her prep career at St. Ansgar, Brooklyn Hackbart has had her fingerprints all over the stat sheet.
She's been a mainstay in the Saints softball lineup since her freshman year; she's consistently had over 100 kills as an outside hitter for volleyball; she has led them in rebounds per game over the last three seasons on the court.
That trifecta of sports are the ones where Hackbart was starting and contributing from jump street.
"I've been in kind of right away," the senior said.
Golf is a different story.
Hackbart didn't crack the varsity lineup two springs ago, sitting behind a quartet of seniors and a pair of classmates. She wasn't as good as those six. At times, frustration started to mount.
"She's going to see good results," St. Ansgar head coach Shannon Belz said. "She knew she had to keep working and her turn will come."
Boy, what a difference one offseason makes.
Hackbart carded a 9-hole 51 in a season-opening quadrangular Tuesday at Maple Heights Golf Course in Elma to finish runner-up behind teammate Kirsten Boerjan and help the Saints to a team win with 209 strokes.
It's a vast improvement from where Hackbart was in 2019.
"I was mostly playing down different fairways, it would take me at least eight-to-10 shots to get to the green it seemed like," Hackbart said. "Where I've come from is definitely surprising. You got to put a lot of time in and you'll get there eventually."
To get to the level of excellence she has achieved in her other athletics, Hackbart turned to family members.
Her uncle has an indoor golf simulator that she used during the winter months. It did wonders for her driving.
"I really struggled with slicing so I always tried to get those straight," Hackbart said. "This Christmas, that was pretty much all I was doing."
Teammates have noticed the vast improvements in Hackbart's game.
"When she first started, she had kind of a softball swing and she really got it down," Boerjan said. "She can continue to get better than this and I know she'll do really well in the future."
Yet Belz isn't too surprised with how much Hackbart has grown in the short time span.
"She's a hard worker no matter what she's doing," he added. "Her iron play is so much better."
Intitally, golf wasn't on Hackbart's radar. Her younger brother and sophomore on the Saints boys golf team, Ryan Hackbart, had a love for the game right away.
Eventually, it rubbed off on Brooklyn.
"I didn't take an interest in it until high school," she said. "We'd always go out and have family golf outings and he'd always say 'You know, I'm going to beat you this time' and so that invoked the competitiveness in me and got me going too."
Tuesday's meet was in Brooklyn's eyes, a good starting point. She hopes it's not the final time her name will be near the top of the leaderboard.
"I didn't come into today thinking I was going to shoot this well," Brooklyn said. "It's a confidence booster and a great outlook on what the season could be."
