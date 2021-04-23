Hanson medals, Lake Mills boys golf earns another win at Garner

The Lake Mills boys golf team stayed perfect on Friday night.

The Bulldogs took home another top finish at the Garner Golf Club, while the North Union girls golf team also earned a win on the other side of the co-ed meet.

On the boys side, the Bulldogs shot a team score of 159 to win its fifth meet of the season and stay undefeated. Behind Lake Mills, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura finished second with a 194 and West Hancock placed third with a 244.

"We did very well. Both the guys we expected to play well did exactly what we thought," Lake Mills coach Lyle Thomson said. "They both played in the 30s. A 159 is a very good score for us. Most of the time, I think out out of five meets, four of them have been in the 150s. The guys have been doing very well."

Lake Mills senior Casey Hanson was the medalist of the night with a score of 36. Junior Bennett Berger also shot a 36 and finished as the runner-up of the meet. Not far behind Berger in third place was Garrett Ham (41).

"I played good, Bennett played good," Hanson said. "Our third golfer is usually high 30s and our fourth golfer shot a 46. A 159 is pretty good with those kind of scores coming in at the four spot. There's definitely room for improvement."