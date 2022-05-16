Ham, Berger power Lake Mills to second straight state berth; Castle qualifies as individual

LIVERMORE, Iowa – When Lake Mills prepared for Monday's district meet at Spring Valley Golf Course, it got a practice round in last week.

The roughs were thick, but the course had the vibe it would play into the Bulldogs strengths.

"We're just a talented team in general," senior Bennett Berger said. "When conditions are hard, usually the top guys prevail."

It proved to be a correct assumption.

Fueled by the 1-2 individual finish from Garrett Ham and Berger, Lake Mills won a difficult district with a couple ranked teams in Class 1A as it piled up a team stroke total of 331 to head to the state tournament for the second straight year.

A goal that has been in its head since the start of the year has officially been reached.

"It feels great," Bulldogs head coach Travis Laudner said. "Kids put in the hard work and this is the result of that. Couldn't be more proud."

North Butler was the second team state qualifier with a 340. Audubon and Newman Catholic each finished with a 354 then on second tiebreaker, the Wheelers sixth golfer shot a lower score than the Knights sixth golfer.

Senior Tim Castle was third on the individual leaderboard with a 5-over par round of 77 and he advanced to the state tournament in Ames as one of two individuals from non-qualifying teams.

Ames Golf and Country Club will be the host of the 1A two-day state tournament that starts next Monday. Lake Mills was third in 2A last spring, two strokes off a state championship.

It is now more driven than ever to make the top spot on the podium.

"I still got the leaderboards hanging in my room from last year," Berger said. "I got high goals going into the state tournament. We just need to focus this week."

Ham earned his second meet medalist honors over the last three meets with 2-over 74. The sophomore birdied the Par-3 17th and the Par-4 18th to be the top golfer throughout the field.

He shot four shots better on the back nine than the front nine.

"I focused in, took my time," Ham said. "I've realized the back nine is a lot more scoreable. Hit about three bad shots on the front nine, didn't hit any on the back nine."

The right-hander placed his tee shot on No. 17 around four feet from the hole for the birdie. Then he hit his approach shot on No. 18 to below the hole for a better putt.

"It feels pretty good," Ham said.

Berger, a couple days after placing fifth at the Highland Early Bird tournament in the championship flight, carded a 3-over 75 to place as the runner-up. The DMACC recruit shot a 37 on the back after a 38 on the front.

He started 2-under through the first four holes, but put up bogeys on four of his last five holes on the front-nine. Berger had just two bogeys on the back nine.

"The back nine I had a little more opportunity," he said. "I didn't have my stuff today, but I grinded out. My bad rounds are getting lower and lower."

He has recorded 18-hole rounds of 67 and 75 over the last week. He wanted to change not only his attitude on the course after the Top of Iowa West Conference meet, but his perspective.

"Simplifying the game plan, focusing on one shot at a time," Berger said. "Sometimes I catch myself couple holes in, thinking about my end score. Can't let that happen."

Denton Kingland (88) and Austin Stene (94) rounded out the Bulldogs scoring. Both of them shot multiple shots better from holes 10 through 18.

Now, they get a chance to prove last year's tourney was not a fluke. They are eager to get to Ames.

"We've put in a lot of time and effort to get to this point," Laudner said. "We're not done. We are fired up to get down there."

Castle felt for a lot of this season, putting has been his downfall. That was not the case on Monday.

Minus a triple bogey on the Par-4 eighth and a double on the Par-4 15th, Castle felt he putted the best he had all season.

"Today, putting (was) pretty nice," he stated. "Honestly, one of the biggest things with putting is just confidence in your line and speed."

He finished up his round with par, par, birdie. He, Berger and Ham were the only three players to shoot below 80. Castle noted he had played this course before, so he took some things from previous rounds.

It paid off.

"I've always like this course," he said. "I felt like I had control."

The Knights won't be making it back to state as a team, but Castle is aiming to do his best to represent the school by himself in Ames.

"I knew if I shot below 80, I would most likely make it as an individual," Castle said. "I think that it is a cool opportunity to represent the school on a stage like that."

There were three individual qualifiers that saw their season come to an end. West Fork junior Noah Atkinson placed ninth with an 83 while Adam Wyborny (Rockford) and Drew Wilder (Northwood-Kensett) carded scores of 91 and 94, respectively.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

