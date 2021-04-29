Golf: What brings the DeLong family together

Long story short, Rebecca and Meghan have been preparing for their first season on the Clear Lake varsity team for a very long time.

“I’ve had very high expectations for how I play because I know I can play very good,” Rebecca said. “I’m a little tough on myself playing-wise, but I’ve been surprising myself this year.”

Although Rebecca claims she’s had some good meets and bad ones, her nine-hole low of 37 is tied for second in Class 3A. In the same sense, Meghan’s 18-hole round of 73 is the best in Class 3A.

Pretty good for a pair of underclassmen in their first season.

“It’s really fun, because I know we’re playing good now. But in three years, when she’s a senior and I’m a junior, it’s going to be amazing,” Meghan said. “It’s going to be so much fun, and it’s really awesome to be on a team with her.”

Troy says Rebecca’s strength is her distance off the tee, while Meghan’s strength is how mentally tough she is. The two are now trying to improve in all aspects of the game before the conference and regional meets.

Both are hoping to medal at the state meet in May. But both hope to finish just a little bit higher than the other if, and when, they make it.