CEDAR FALLS – Clear Lake’s Rebecca DeLong stands three shots back of the leader in second place after the opening round of the Class 3A state golf championship at Pheasant Ridge Golf Course.

DeLong carded a 73 and trails 2021 state champion and 2022 runner-up Eden Lohrbach of Gilbert in the medalist race.

DeLong bogeyed her very first hole of the day, but then birdied No. 15 to come back to even before giving a stroke back with a bogey on No. 16.

Her efforts have helped the Lions sit in second place after the first 18 holes. The two-time defending state champions shot 339 as a team and trail Gilbert by seven strokes. Dubuque Wahlert and Washington are each two strokes back of the Lions.

Meghan DeLong had an 84, Macey Holck a 86 and Meagan Paine a 96, additionally, for Clear Lake.

In Class 1A at Cedar Pointe in Boone, North Butler’s Reagan Mulder is third overall after shooting an 85. Taylor Phillips of New London leads the field after carding a 78.

Newman Catholic’s Aubree Sellars is 42nd after opening with a 104.

In Class 2A at American Legion in Marshalltown, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura’s Audrey Overgaard is tied for eighth after an opening score of 88. Teammat Sydney Helgeson is 35th. She carded a 97.