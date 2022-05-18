Garner-Hayfield-Ventura clinches spot at Class 2A state girls golf meet

They couldn't contain their excitement.

When Garner-Hayfield-Ventura's girls golf team left the clubhouse at Bear Creek Golf Course on Wednesday afternoon, there were a ton of smiles and a lot of selfies.

"Our success will depend on how quickly (our seniors) get to their level of play from a year ago," Cardinals head coach Todd Grieman said. "They got their almost immediately."

Behind its low-four separated by eight strokes, GHV totaled a team score of 376 at the Class 2A regional final to nab a runner-up finish and clinch its berth in the state tournament in Cedar Falls next week.

It marks the first time as GHV it will be heading to the state meet.

The Cardinals were runners-up at the Top of Iowa West Conference meet, the regional first round meet in Belmond and again on Wednesday, but they didn't care.

All that was needed was second to advance and they made sure to celebrate.

"At the beginning of the season, didn't see it coming to be honest," senior Jailyn Krein said. "I'm very excited. Without all of these girl, we wouldn't be here."

The spark has been from freshman Audrey Overgaard, who has emerged as GHV's best golfer all year and she led them once again.

Her round of 90 was the lowest on the team and placed her sixth on the individual leaderboard. Golf has been in Overgaard's blood and it is a sport she is passionate about.

Even with success in junior tournaments, she kept a level head.

"I wanted to stay humble," Overgaard mentioned. "Just to play my best, see how good I could become."

There have been freshman to lead the Cardinals at times. Overgaard is right there with the elder Frayne sisters and others that paved the way for her to step in and contribute.

"It is so fun to see a freshman step into that role," Grieman said. "Everybody is pulling for everybody."

"I knew she was good, but I didn't know she was that good," Krein added. "She knows what she is talking about."

Grieman admitted he felt GHV overachieved this season. It was bringing in Overgaard, but winning regular season meets over the last few years have not happened on a regular occurrence.

Its first meet, it fired a team stroke total of 198. It followed up two meets later with a 194. Then it hovered in the 200s for a few meets in a row, then dropped down to a 195 the week before conference.

"I knew we'd be competitive and I expected us to be really good, but I didn't tell anybody that," Grieman said. "It has been a lot of fun."

Bear Creek was the site of the TIC-West meet and the Cardinals have had several practice rounds on the course. The front nine is scoreable, but the back can cause a lot of problems.

The course didn't faze them.

"I can't believe we did it, we deserve every bit of it," Overgaard said. "We've worked really hard."

Overgaard shot a 43 on the front and a 47. The round of Krein, GHV's third golfer, was the difference.

She started on the Par-4 5th and carded a nine. She mentally reset and only had one hole worse than a bogey the remainder of her round. The senior carded a 45 on the back nine.

"Absolutely huge," Grieman stated. "When I saw her finish out with that on the back nine, we got a chance. It was going to be a battle. She made the difference."

"I just had to remember it was just nerves and I got 17 more holes to play," Krein added. "That's my best nine. Very surprising. I just did it."

Rylee Frayne finished with a 95 while Kenedee Frayne rounded out the scoring with a 98. Those two plus Krien have all had their moments of being the No. 2 golfer in the Cardinals lineup.

They all have had scores relatively close to each other since the start.

"It just depends on the course and how we play," Overgaard said. "We're just supportive of each other, that's the most important thing."

Now, GHV will embark on a trip none of them have taken before. It is more than ready for two final rounds of golf.

"I try not to make a big deal out of it," Grieman said. "We're probably going to go in as the eighth ranked team out of eight. We're just glad to be there and if we can beat a couple of teams, then it is a great week for us."

Class 1A

By Donald Promnitz, Waterloo Courier

GRUNDY CENTER – Northwood-Kensett senior Emma Davidson tied for second on the individual leaderboard at the Class 1A regional final at Town and Country Club with an 18-hole round of 82 while Newman Catholic's Emma Weiner carded an 84 to finish in a tie for fifth.

Both will be advancing to the Class 1A state tournament next week.

“When I first got here, I was really nervous because I felt like everyone else had a team supporting them through everything, and I was kind of on my own,” Davidson said. “I’m super happy to represent Northwood-Kensett at state this year.”

Bishop Garrigan and Grundy Center qualified as the top-two teams with identical stroke scores of 352. The 1A state meet is held at American Legion Golf Course in Marshalltown.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.