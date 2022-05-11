Gallup takes on competitive side of golf, advances to districts; White, Salinas also move on

When Carson Gallup was in sixth and seventh grade, his golf scores would be in the triple digits. He passed up junior golf tournaments throughout his middle school career.

For awhile, golf was not viewed as something the Charles City freshman wanted to do competitively.

"Last year was when I started to become good," Gallup said. "Before that, I never had interest in playing at a competitive level."

Those days are long gone.

Gallup carded a 6-over 78 in Wednesday's Class 3A sectional meet at Veterans Memorial Golf Course in Clear Lake to finish as the runner-up behind Waverly-Shell Rock's Hogan Hansen and qualify for next week's district meet in Decorah.

"I'm happy," Gallup said. "I want to get to districts bad, so I knew I had to turn things around and post a good score. I wasn't nervous, but there was a little bit more pressure."

The Go-Hawks won the team title with a team score of 327 and Independence was second with a 328 to also advance to districts, clipping the hosts of the afternoon Clear Lake by four strokes.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL edged out Charles City 334-335 for fourth on the team leaderboard.

Gallup will be joined at the district meet held at Oneota Golf and Country Club in Decorah by teammate Trevor White, who was one of three players from non-qualifying teams that recorded an 80.

The other two were HD-CAL's Ruben Salinas and Oelwein's Brandon Tournier.

"I was hoping for some low scoring, but I'm moving on again and it is not my last meet," White said.

"It feels good," Salinas stated.

Gallup has burst onto the scene in his first year of high school golf. The opening meet of the season on the Comets home course, he fired a nine-hole score of 34.

That led the state for more than a week.

"I can compete at the varsity level, hang in there with them and get as far as I can," Gallup said.

The biggest improvement Gallup has made hasn't been anything physical or between the ears. It has been his attitude on the course.

He vividly remembers being upset enough to stop playing after nine holes. If a hole went the wrong way or a shot missed the fairway by a significant margin, things would take a nosedive southward.

"This year, I've learned that you can't," Gallup said. "You got to grind it out and stay positive."

He's had an elder statesmen to help him along the way.

White, now a two-time district qualifier, has taken Gallup under his wing to show him what it takes to play golf at a high level. The two were side-by-side plenty of times this summer, as much as five times a week.

It has blossomed into a tight-knit friendship.

"We're pretty close," White said. "We're always practicing together because that's what we love to do."

Charles City head coach Dave Williams called his top two players "Golf junkies."

"They play a lot of golf," Williams noted. "They push each other and Trevor is a great role model for Carson."

Gallup's first four holes ended at 1-over par. He bogeyed the Par-4 sixth and doubled at No. 7. His first nine holes were at +5, the same score has everyone else in his group.

His drive on No. 1 the second time around was right down the fairway. He admitted that set the tone for the remainder of the day, closing his round with five pars and a birdie in his last seven holes.

"I just want to give myself that chance to make it to state," Gallup said. "It was a reset button."

White had wild stretch of three bogeys and a triple on the Par-3 fifth the second time through the course, but he made a birdie putt on No. 9 to close with an 80.

It proved to be the biggest putt of his round.

"He's played a lot of tournaments and it showed at the end," Williams said.

Both White and Gallup will likely be in the same group for districts next week. They have battled throughout the year, bringing out the best in each other each tournament.

They'll do so again at the biggest stage of the season up to this point.

"We both have the ability to go low," White said.

Salinas shot a 96 at sectionals last year. A 16-shot improvement in the span of a calendar year has put him one step away from the state meet in Ames.

"Striking my irons really well, really any club in my bag, has improved since last year," Salinas said. "That has helped me consistently."

Coming into the round, the Bulldogs senior didn't think an 80 was going to be enough to get through. Turns out, it just squeaked him in.

A birdie on the Par-3 second and six pars the second time through the course pushed him through.

"You take what you get and I got the job done," Salinas said.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

