Five storylines to chew on this golf season for boys, girls

As the sun goes down later in the day coupled with the season turning to spring, the golf clubs start coming out of the bag at a higher rate.

After a successful 2021 spring golf season for the area in which a total of five teams and two handfuls of individuals made the state tournament, the majority of those contributors are back.

Meaning the 2022 season has the potential to surpass the 2021 season.

Here are five storylines to track for the boys and girls golf campaign that will shake out over the next two months.

St. Ansgar girls heading into rebuild or reload?

The Saints qualified for the Class 1A state meet for just the second time in program history last year on the strength of seniors Kirsten Boerjan, Taylor Vervaecke and Brooklyn Hackbart.

Those three made up their low-four at the regional final meet where they placed runner-up behind eventual state champion Bishop Garrigan. It was another senior in Grace Jahr that was the fourth best golfer for St. Ansgar at the state meet.

Those four pieces have moved on. Annika Hemann, who fired an 18-hole season best of 97 on Day 2 of the state tourney, is expected to anchor the Saints lineup and will be joined by Brenna Kruse.

If the Saints, who won the Top of Iowa East title, want to get to Ames this spring, they'll likely need a couple of golfers to break out to compliment Hemann and Kruse.

Newman Catholic boys bring back core

Runner-ups for six meets last season, including the Top of Iowa East and district meets, the Knights are looking to turn some of those close contests into wins with three top golfers back in the fold.

Tim Castle, Bennett Suntken and Nash Holmgaard each finished in the top-35 at the Class 1A state meet, separated by a grand total of 10 strokes. Castle was Newman's highest finisher at the district meet with a fourth place finish.

In order to replace the departures of Owen Casey and Thomas Manternach, the Knights have three returners that played at least two nine-hole meets in Holden Hensley, Noah Hrubetz and Holden Willret.

They placed seventh at Westwood Golf Club in Newton last spring. After shooting a 353 on the first day, Newman carded a 373 on the second day, tied for the worst amongst the nine teams in the field.

Clutter, Benson leads young Mason City girls squad

With the departures of Alyssa Alert and Sophia Lunning, Mason City is led by a pair of returns in Maris Clutter and Madelyn Benson to aim its program that is turning on the younger side.

Those two, based on last year's varsity stats online, will be the lone upperclassmen with significant experience in the varsity lineup. Clutter had the third-best nine-hole score of 48 and second-best 18-hole card of 96 while Benson had a nine-hole low of 58, fifth best.

Ella Amundson, now a senior, along with freshmen Angelina Frank and Kiera Baker, are expected to compete for those scoring spots in Mason City's lineup.

Frank and Amundson played in multiple 18-hole tournaments and had their season-lows separated by four strokes.

Klapperich takes aim at first career state meet bid

Osage's Leo Klapperich was consistently at the front of the leaderboard in many of the regular season triangular and quadrangular meets. He fired a 76 to be the individual Top of Iowa East champ.

Then he tailed off in the postseason.

Now a junior, Klapperich carded an 84 at the sectional meet at Clarmond Country Club then followed that up with an 85 at the district meet in Carroll. The Green Devils placed fifth at districts.

With Klapperich gaining another year of varsity experience and Osage staying in 2A, he is a contender to get to Ames in a couple of months.

All-TIC West performers Wood, Harms return

Seven of the top-10 finishers from the Top of Iowa West Conference meet held at Rice Lake Golf and Country Club last spring are back, including two foes with a two-year gap.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura's Sam Wood and Forest City's Jack Harms are back as the top golfer for their respective teams.

Wood, a senior, carded an 81 at the conference tourney to place seventh while Harms, a sophomore, wasn't far back with an 83 to finish solo eighth. Both had nine-hole lows in the mid-30s last season.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

