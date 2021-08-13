 Skip to main content
Experienced Mason City boys golf team ready to build off last season
PREP GOLF PREVIEW | Mason City boys

Experienced Mason City boys golf team ready to build off last season

  • Lisa Grouette

Mason City boys golf head coach Jordan Dickson is anxious about the upcoming season.

But he's also confident.

Loaded with a roster full of seniors, the Mohawks will undoubtedly be better in Dickson's second season as head coach of the program.

MCHS boys golf- Als

Mason City's Gavin Als tees off at a practice at Highland Golf Course on Tuesday.

"Last year, we really started working on fundamentals and what to work on," Dickson said. "Last year was kind of getting the rust off and learning new things. This year, I know a vast majority of our guys really practiced, and practiced the right things."

A season ago, Dickson stepped into the role of head coach at Mason City after six seasons as head golf coach at NAIA Missouri Valley. The Mohawks didn't have a senior on the roster, so it was a bit of a rebuilding year for the program.

But members of the team steadily dropped their scores throughout the season, which is something that Dickson is hoping his guys can build off of at the beginning of 2021.

"We were averaging about 386 last season, which is pretty high," Dickson said. "But honestly, I feel like our new average will be about 350 to 360. That's just getting our minds around how to score on a course. That's the biggest thing."

According to VarsityBound, the Mohawks have seven seniors on the roster this season. Aidan Thompson and Ryan Berkley both had solid outings in their junior seasons, and will look to lead the charge this season.

Ryan Berkley- MCHS golf

Mason City's Ryan Berkley hits the ball onto the green at a practice at Highland Golf Course on Tuesday.

Dickson and Berkley both spoke about how most of the team was out on the course this summer trying to improve. Berkley has already seen that time on the course pay off in the first couple days of practice.

"The biggest thing is just the decision-making has just gotten a lot better on the course, around the greens and off the tee," Berkley said. "We aren't making the dumb decisions that we were last year, myself included. That saves each individual three or four strokes on their own."

Dickson is hoping to see his guys get better by 1 percent every day, so that by the end of the season, the Mohawks are going as low as they ever have under his watch.

What's the biggest thing the team needs to improve on in order to go low?

"It's always going to be around the green," Dickson said. "One hundred fifty yards and in, that's where you score. A lot of the courses, from distances that we play, a lot of those second shots you're going to have are within 150. So scoring is a big thing around the greens."

MCHS golf- Brandt

Mason City's John Brandt lines up his shot before teeing off at a practice game at Highland Golf Course on Tuesday.

The Mohawks will start their season at 9 a.m. on Aug. 18 at Veenker Memorial Golf Course in Ames.

Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

