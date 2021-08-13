Experienced Mason City boys golf team ready to build off last season

Dickson and Berkley both spoke about how most of the team was out on the course this summer trying to improve. Berkley has already seen that time on the course pay off in the first couple days of practice.

"The biggest thing is just the decision-making has just gotten a lot better on the course, around the greens and off the tee," Berkley said. "We aren't making the dumb decisions that we were last year, myself included. That saves each individual three or four strokes on their own."

Dickson is hoping to see his guys get better by 1 percent every day, so that by the end of the season, the Mohawks are going as low as they ever have under his watch.

What's the biggest thing the team needs to improve on in order to go low?

"It's always going to be around the green," Dickson said. "One hundred fifty yards and in, that's where you score. A lot of the courses, from distances that we play, a lot of those second shots you're going to have are within 150. So scoring is a big thing around the greens."

The Mohawks will start their season at 9 a.m. on Aug. 18 at Veenker Memorial Golf Course in Ames.

Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

