'Excited and disappointed': Lake Mills boys golf earns third place finish at state meet

If there's a way that you can feel both excitement and disappointment, the Lake Mills boys golf team has figured it out.
After leading by two strokes going into the second day of the Class 2A state golf meet in Fort Dodge, the Bulldogs finished in third place on Friday with a final team score of 646 strokes.
The Bulldogs fell just one stroke behind second place finisher Grundy Center and two strokes behind state champion West Branch.
"Excited and disappointed. I mean we got third place out of the whole state," senior Casey Hanson said. "But we also had a two stroke lead going into today and thought that we would be able to play pretty good and hold that lead, if not get second."
The Bulldogs, along with the rest of the teams at the meet, had to battle both the Lakeside Municipal Golf Course and the weather during the two-day meet.
On Thursday, the teams had to deal with the wind and the rain. On Friday, the boys had to battle temperatures in the mid-40s.
"The conditions yesterday were terrible and today it was cold," junior Bennett Berger said. "Probably one of the most miserable weekends for state golf."
Berger was the top performers for the Bulldogs. He posted scores of 76 and 78 (154) to place him tied for fourth on the individual leaderboard.
Behind Berger, Hanson and freshman Garrett Ham both shot a 79 on Thursday and 80 on Friday to tie for 15th on the leaderboard with a 159. Senior Payton Severson finished with a 176 to round out the top four scores for Lake Mills.
Although the two-stroke loss stings right now, if anyone would've told the boys before the season they would finish third at the state meet, they would've gladly taken it.
"It sucks right now because we got third and we were leading," Hanson said. "But next week and after that, it's great that we did finish the season the way we did."
Newman Catholic finishes seventh in Class 1A
In its first state meet appearance since 2016, the Newman Catholic boys golf team finished seventh at the Class 1A state meet at Westwood Golf Course in Newton.
The Knights finished with a final team score of 726 strokes, which was 45 strokes behind state champion AGWSR.
"It was a struggle these two days, I'll be honest," head coach Scott Ball said. "I don't know what the struggle was for or what was it about. It could be a combination of things."
However, Ball was very happy with his boys just for making it to the state meet.
"They played pretty well all season long," Ball said. "Won some meets this year and we took second at conference. We won sectionals and took second at districts to qualify for state. I'm extremely proud of my boys. Each and every one of them stepped up at one point or another."
Junior Tim Castle led the Knights with an 89-87 for 176 overall, which placed him tied for 20th overall on the individual leaderboard.
After Castle, junior Nash Holmgaard finished with an 88-93 (181), senior Owen Casey finished with an 89-95 (184) and junior Bennett Suntken finished with an 87-99 (186).
"Hopefully we continue to make this a yearly trip and keep planning on this and going the way we're going," Ball said. "Build our golf program to compete with some of the top schools in the state in 1A."
Clear Lake finishes seventh in Class 3A
The Clear Lake boys golf team continued its tradition of success by qualifying for the state meet for the eighth time in 10 years.
The Lions finished up their season with a seventh place finish in Marshalltown at the Class 3A state meet on Friday. The squad finished with a final score of 393 strokes.
"I think this is kind of what we were," head coach Eric Perry said. "We fought to get here and we didn't roll over when we got here. But we just needed a little more talent to get up with the upper class. But it was a super group to work with."
Clear Lake fell just one stroke behind Knoxville in sixth place and eight strokes behind Monticello in fifth.
Seniors Eric Ritter and Andrew Crane led Clear Lake. Ritter went 88-80 for a 168 and Crane went 84-85 for a 169 to finish 18th and 19th, respectively.
Junior Easton DeVries shot a final score of 180 (92-88) and freshman Gavin Anderson shot a final score of 182 (90-92) to round out the top four scores for the Lions.
"They came to fight and it was just fun to watch them gel as a unit," Perry said. "We're really big on the team aspect here. We really showed that we can all work together."
Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.