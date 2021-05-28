'Excited and disappointed': Lake Mills boys golf earns third place finish at state meet

Behind Berger, Hanson and freshman Garrett Ham both shot a 79 on Thursday and 80 on Friday to tie for 15th on the leaderboard with a 159. Senior Payton Severson finished with a 176 to round out the top four scores for Lake Mills.

Although the two-stroke loss stings right now, if anyone would've told the boys before the season they would finish third at the state meet, they would've gladly taken it.

"It sucks right now because we got third and we were leading," Hanson said. "But next week and after that, it's great that we did finish the season the way we did."

Newman Catholic finishes seventh in Class 1A

In its first state meet appearance since 2016, the Newman Catholic boys golf team finished seventh at the Class 1A state meet at Westwood Golf Course in Newton.

The Knights finished with a final team score of 726 strokes, which was 45 strokes behind state champion AGWSR.

"It was a struggle these two days, I'll be honest," head coach Scott Ball said. "I don't know what the struggle was for or what was it about. It could be a combination of things."

However, Ball was very happy with his boys just for making it to the state meet.