Mason City's Drew DeGabriele carded a 75 to finish second in the Wahawk Invite on Tuesday at Irvin Warren Golf Course in Waterloo.

The senior DeGabriele had one birdie on the day on hole 15 to finish four strokes back of Waterloo West's Jackson Stanford.

Michael Solberg-Maas finished tied for fourth with a 79. He made birdie on the first hole to shoot 36 on the front nine and made eagle on the par-five 12th.

Noah Honn shot 91 and Will Schissel 96 to cap off the team scoring.

Mason City finished fourth with a score of 340, 20 strokes better than last week in the season-opening triangular in Ottumwa.

Breyden Baker also shot a 95 and Nathan Berkley a 101 for the Riverhawks, both of which did not count towards the team total.

Waterloo West won the invite with a score of 326.