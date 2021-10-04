Dickson sees improvement from Mason City boys golf in second year leading program

In his second year leading the program, Mason City head boys golf coach Jordan Dickson had a goal for his boys ahead of the season this fall.

After a year spent with team scores consistently stuck around the the 380-stroke mark in 2020, Dickson had hopes that his golfers could improve their scores so that the team would sit near the 350-stroke mark in 2021.

The Mohawks have blown through that goal.

"When we talk about our target goals of shooting, we've hit those and kind of surpassed those this year," Dickson. "We've also had a lot of players on varsity shoot their tournament-bests this year. So it's been a good year."

Mason City has hung consistently in the 340-stroke area throughout the season. The team's best score of 343 was good for a sixth place finish last Tuesday in the conference meet at Otter Creek Golf Course.

According to Dickson, much of the improvement has to do with the five seniors in the program improving on the course and as leaders on the team.

"It comes with having seniors, and having guys mature and realize what to practice on and what to do," Dickson said. "They've been doing a really good job when it comes to putting the pedal to the medal at tournaments and performing."

Although the scores have dropped in the span of a year, it hasn't necessarily translated to wins at meets.

However, Dickson isn't necessarily concerned about winning meets and finishing at the top yet. Growing the team and improving scores is all that matters.

"Shooting in the 340s for other teams in competitions, it's not amazing," Dickson admitted. "But for us and where we're at in the building of the program, that's awesome. We went from last year averaging 386 to now averaging under 350."

"I think the guys have done a heck of a job stepping up, performing and playing to their caliber at this point," he added.

One of the big reasons overall scores have lowered is the individual performances senior Ryan Berkley has been turning in.

He's carded two rounds in the 70s, with a season-low score of 77, according to VarsityBound. After the conference meet last week, other coaches in the district told Berkley that if they had to vote for most-improved player in the conference, he would be the one awarded.

Back in August, he wasn't shy about where he hoped to finish his season.

"Individually, I'd like to qualify for the state tournament," Berkley said.

He will have that opportunity on Tuesday. Mason City will play at the district meet in Sioux City, where Berkley will try and individually advance to the state meet.

"Ryan has a shot at going as and individual," Dickson said. "With Ryan, individually, if he shoots anything around 77 or lower, he'll have a shot at going."

Regardless of how well Berkley and his team do on Tuesday, Dickson is incredibly proud of how his team has grown this fall.

"That's great to see, when you have a bunch of seniors that are going to go out in the real world and accomplish things," Dickson said. "That's always the biggest plus I get out of it."

The Mohawks will compete at the district meet at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at Whispering Creek in Sioux City.

