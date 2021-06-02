DeLong sisters power Clear Lake girls golf to third place finish at state meet

"I think the team did amazing for what we expected," senior Kirsten Boerjan said. "We all had expectations and I think we all achieved them this week. I'm really proud of them for all the work they've put in this season."

After finishing day one of the state meet on Tuesday in seventh place, the Saints were happy with the 15-stroke improvement to jump up a spot on the leaderboard as a team on Wednesday.

"I know they weren't very happy with their scores yesterday and they knew they could be better," Boerjan said. "They really put everything together today to do it and make it happen."

Boerjan was the best finisher on the individual leaderboard for St. Ansgar. The NIACC golf commit finished in a tie for 13th place with a 178. She carded a 90 on Tuesday and an 88 on Wednesday.

Junior Annika Hemann was the next-best golfer on the team with a score of 200 (103-97). Senior Brooklyn Hackbart's 201 (101-100) wasn't far behind Hemann. Senior Grace Jahr shot a 208 (107-101) to round out the top four scores of the two-day meet for St. Ansgar.

"It just makes me extremely happy that we get to finish out the season together with such a strong finish, "Boerjan said. "Sixth place, that's amazing. That's better than we came in. So I'm just really happy that we ended it off like this."

