 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DeLong sisters lead Clear Lake girls golf to win at home meet
0 comments
alert

DeLong sisters lead Clear Lake girls golf to win at home meet

{{featured_button_text}}

The wins just keep coming for the DeLong sisters.

The pair finished as the top two individuals and led the Clear Lake girls golf team to a win over five other teams in Tuesday night's 18-hole meet at Veteran's Memorial Golf Club. The Lions shot a team score of 352, which was five strokes better than New Hampton.

Rebecca DeLong

Rebecca DeLong takes a swing at Veteran's Memorial Golf Club on Tuesday.

"After today and last night, we're trending in the right direction of where we want to go and how good we can actually be," Clear Lake head coach Colby Andrews said. "I don't know if all the girls understand how good they can really be."

Freshman Meghan DeLong was the medalist of the meet for the Lions. Her final score of 73 was the best round of the season and is now tied for the fourth best 18-hole score in all classes.

Not far behind in the runner-up position was her older sister, sophomore Rebecca DeLong. She finished with a final round of 77.

"When I hit my driver and my 3-wood straight, I play pretty good because I can hit greens," Meghan said. "Like today, I hit greens well. So that's kind of what keeps me going."

Four other area teams competed as well at Clear Lake. The Central Springs golf team came in third with a team score of 419, while Osage placed fourth with 432 strokes. Lake Mills came in fifth (437) and Charles City finished in sixth (441).

Outside of the DeLongs, Lake Mills' Makenna Hanson finished with a 91 to place her fifth. Osage's Dani Johnson was the only other area golfer to finish in the top 10. Her score of 95 was good for seventh.

Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Falcons taking trade calls on Julio Jones ahead of NFL Draft

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News