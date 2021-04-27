DeLong sisters lead Clear Lake girls golf to win at home meet

The wins just keep coming for the DeLong sisters.

The pair finished as the top two individuals and led the Clear Lake girls golf team to a win over five other teams in Tuesday night's 18-hole meet at Veteran's Memorial Golf Club. The Lions shot a team score of 352, which was five strokes better than New Hampton.

"After today and last night, we're trending in the right direction of where we want to go and how good we can actually be," Clear Lake head coach Colby Andrews said. "I don't know if all the girls understand how good they can really be."

Freshman Meghan DeLong was the medalist of the meet for the Lions. Her final score of 73 was the best round of the season and is now tied for the fourth best 18-hole score in all classes.

Not far behind in the runner-up position was her older sister, sophomore Rebecca DeLong. She finished with a final round of 77.

"When I hit my driver and my 3-wood straight, I play pretty good because I can hit greens," Meghan said. "Like today, I hit greens well. So that's kind of what keeps me going."