Davidson in medal contention after day one of state girls golf

Emma Davidson didn't have the cleanest card on Thursday, but compared to a lot of of the Class 1A field at American Legion Golf Course, it was a decent round.

Decent enough to be 18 holes away from a potential medal.

The Northwood-Kensett senior carded an 86 (+15) through her first ever round of a state tournament in Marshalltown as she sits in a four-way tie for seventh after the opening round.

Greenlee Smock of Lynnville-Sully is the overnight leader as she recorded a 4-over par round of 75. Bishop Garrigan has a six stroke lead over Grundy Center in the team race after one day.

Davidson qualified for state as an individual in both the first round of regionals and the regional final. She started to play her best golf towards the end of her senior year.

She handled the cold conditions admirably.

Starting her round on No. 17, Davidson went bogey, double bogey and bogey on her first three holes. She rebounded off that with four consecutive pars to remain at +4 through seven.

Then she went into a bogey fest.

Nos. 6 and 8 were Par-4s that Davidson double bogeyed and she bogeyed Nos. 7 and 9, both Par-3s. Her back nine finished three pars, three bogeys and a double bogey.

She's three shots off a top-five placement.

Newman Catholic's Emma Weiner, also in her first career state tournament appearance, is tied for 22nd after a round of 94 (+23). She shot 13-over par on the front and 10 on the back.

Her lone two pars were recorded on the Par-4 10th and Par-4 14th. Her round, which started on No. 17, featured two triple bogeys and two double bogeys.

The senior only recorded one double bogey or worse the remainder of her round.

Class 2A

The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura girls golf team got underway at Pheasant Ridge Golf Course in Cedar Falls on Thursday morning, shooting 391 (+103) and sitting at eighth out of ten teams heading into Friday's final round of the state golf tournament.

New Hampton is currently in first at 348, holding a nine stroke lead over second-place Sumner-Fredericksburg.

Rylee Frayne stood at the top of the scorecard for the Cardinals after the front-nine, scoring all bogeys except for a triple bogey on the 15th hole to shoot 11-over.

Frayne was tied for 22nd in the individual race heading into the second half of the day, where she shot 12-over to card a +23 in the first 18 holes of the tournament. She sits tied for 25th in the individual standings heading into the final round on Friday.

Seven bogeys and two double bogeys made up Audrey Overgaard's front- nine, as she was 11-over heading into the back-half. She shot 13-over on the back-nine, making par on holes three and seven, but double bogeying four out of the nine holes and scoring a triple bogey on the first hole to card a +24.

She is tied for 27th on the individual leaderboard.

Jailyn Krein took advantage of two par-threes, staying even on both, but a triple bogey on the par-four 15th hole contributed to a jump in her score as she sat at 12-over heading into the back-nine.

She replicated that score on the back-nine, once again making par twice while scoring multiple bogeys and double bogeys for a +24 day. She is tied for 27th in the individual standings.

Kenedee Frayne (started on hole 12) shot 16-over on the front-nine, scoring triple bogeys on two par-fours. She carded the same score on the back-nine, affected by a triple bogey and five double bogeys to score +32 on the day. She sits tied for 49th in the individual standings.

Sydney Helgeson (+37) and Jessa Heitland (+43) cupped a birdie apiece for GHV.

Class 3A

Behind the DeLong sisters in the top-10, Clear Lake has positioned itself for a shot at a team title as it totaled a team stroke total of 360 after the first day at River Valley Golf Course in Adel.

Gilbert owns the team lead after 18 holes with a 348, 12 strokes ahead of the Lions. The Tigers also have the co-leader on the individual leaderboard as Eden Lohrbach and Newton's Rylee Heryford each carded a 3-over par 75.

Meghan DeLong shot a 40 on the front nine and 42 on the back. She avoided a double bogey all day long until the Par-4 18th. Rebecca DeLong struggled on the front nine with three double bogeys and a triple bogey.

Rebecca's back nine was lower with the highlight being a birdie on the Par-4 14th as she shot a 40 over her final nine holes.

Jaden Ainley carded an 89 as she shot in the mid-40s on the front and back nine. Macey Holck was Clear Lake's fourth golfer and she fired a 103. Holck struggled on the back nine with a 54 and six holes with at least a double bogey.

