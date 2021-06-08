Clear Lake duos finish first and second at co-ed state golf meet

Clear Lake has a rich tradition of success in both the girls and boys golf programs.
So it shouldn't come as a surprise that the success only continues when you combine the best players from each of the programs for one meet.
Clear Lake had its two teams finish in first and second at the Class 1A state co-ed golf meet at Elmwood Golf Club in Marshalltown on Tuesday.
The team of junior Easton DeVries and freshman Meghan DeLong took home championship honors, while senior Andrew Crane and sophomore Rebecca DeLong earned a runner-up finish.
"I was super pumped," DeVries said. "I mean, I was rolling around like a little kid, I don't know. We started off a little rough, but we turned it around and played pretty good down the stretch."
Both teams carded an 18-hole round of 76, but Devries and Meghan earned the title after a countback of the toughest handicap hole.
"It was insane because we've tied so much, my sister and I. I think this is our fourth time tying," Rebecca said. "So when they came in and they told us, I wasn't surprised at all. Of course we're going to tie. They won the card-back, but it's hard to get upset at that."
The championship team of DeVries and Meghan started off the day rough with two bogeys, but fought back to win.
"We went on a par streak and we were only one over through 14 holes," Meghan said. "That's what got us."
The format for the meet was alternate shot, with boys teeing off on the odd holes and girls teeing off on the even holes. The two teams beat out nearly 40 other teams for the top spots.
For Crane, getting a chance to play with someone else was a unique experience. Luckily, he and Rebecca had similar approaches.
"Normally individually I usually look at the course in my own way," Crane said. "It was really cool, especially with the caliber of player that Rebecca is. Sometimes I think the shots I want to take are kind of nuts. It's a breath of relief to know that she's also thinking the same way I am, and that I'm not totally crazy when I'm thinking of taking those shots."
To earn the top two honors at the state co-ed golf meet is another feather in the cap of the boys and girls programs at Clear Lake.
The boys team has qualified for the state meet 37 times in program history, including this season – when the Lions finished seventh in Class 3A.
The girls also qualified for the state meet this year and finished third as a team in Class 3A. The qualification for the state meet was the 17th time the program has accomplished it since 1997.
Between the success of the two programs both at the co-ed meet on Tuesday, this season and for many years in the past, one wouldn't be wrong by saying Clear Lake is a golf town.
"I would say so for sure," Clear Lake girls coach Colby Andrews said.
Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.