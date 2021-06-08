Clear Lake duos finish first and second at co-ed state golf meet

The championship team of DeVries and Meghan started off the day rough with two bogeys, but fought back to win.

"We went on a par streak and we were only one over through 14 holes," Meghan said. "That's what got us."

The format for the meet was alternate shot, with boys teeing off on the odd holes and girls teeing off on the even holes. The two teams beat out nearly 40 other teams for the top spots.

For Crane, getting a chance to play with someone else was a unique experience. Luckily, he and Rebecca had similar approaches.

"Normally individually I usually look at the course in my own way," Crane said. "It was really cool, especially with the caliber of player that Rebecca is. Sometimes I think the shots I want to take are kind of nuts. It's a breath of relief to know that she's also thinking the same way I am, and that I'm not totally crazy when I'm thinking of taking those shots."

To earn the top two honors at the state co-ed golf meet is another feather in the cap of the boys and girls programs at Clear Lake.