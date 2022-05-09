Bulldogs' low-four all shoot 80s, coast to TIC West championship

Conditions on Monday afternoon were potentially some of the worst it has been this golf seasons.

Winds were gusting well over 30 miles per hour. Tee shots went sideways, one-putts were far from easy and scores were usually anywhere from 40 to 60 at the Top of Iowa West Conference boys meet.

Of the 10 teams that had to play through that, Lake Mills handled it the best.

Five of its six were all-conference honorees and its low-four shot at least an 86 for a team score of 334, 20 shots clear of runner-up North Union at Garner Golf Course to win another TIC West Conference title.

"You couldn't have planned it any better," Bulldogs head coach Travis Laudner said. "For them to do what they did is incredible."

Forest City clipped past Garner-Hayfield-Ventura by six strokes, 360-366, for third. West Hancock finished ninth out of the nine teams with a team score of 428.

Lake Mills sophomore Garrett Ham fired a 39 the second time through the nine-hole course to record an 18-hole score of 80 to claim the individual conference championship.

Ham as been Lake Mills' top golfer over the last three meets.

"Zoning in and playing my own game, not worrying what anyone else is doing," Ham said. "I came out kind of cold and fixed some stuff, starting making pars and things started to click. You're always going to have bad shots, especially in this wind."

Bennett Berger, named as the Golfer of the Year in the TIC West, finished runner-up for the third time in his prep career with an 82. He was consistent in his two trips around the course, recording a 41 and a 41.

On No. 1 for the second time, Berger cupped a 60-foot birdie putt to kickstart his "back nine." That momentum was somewhat halted with a couple bogeys, but the senior's round wasn't a train wreck.

"It has been no secret that I've kind of struggled the past couple weeks and gold hasn't been fun for me," Berger said. "Today, even though I came away with a second, I'm proud of the way I battled. I got to figure out what is going on."

Denton Kingland and Austin Stene each recorded an 86. Lake Mills went 1-2-3-4 on the individual leaderboard and fifth golfer Kinser Hanson was the last to be an all-conference medalist with an 88, finishing in a three-way tie for eighth.

The Bulldogs will head to their Class 1A sectional meet on their home course of Rice Lake on Wednesday. They are viewed as one of the favorites to get to sectionals.

"We need to do what we need to do," Laudner said.

The Indians and Cardinals had a surprise all-conference medalist a piece.

Freshman Ty Dillavou, in the lineup for Forest City as its No. 6 golfer, ended up in a tie for sixth with an 87. He shot a 44 through the first time, then came back and carded a 43.

His strengths felt like it would play nicely at Garner.

"I played this course growing up," Dillavou said. "I had to focus on my putter, that's what held me back my first nine from going really well. I still didn't putt great, but I putted better."

Tommy Miller was the only other Indians golfer in the 80s with an 18-hole score of 89.

Braden Renner played as GHV's No. 5 golfer and pieced together a round of 88, finishing in that three-way tie with Hanson and North Union's Nick Shiltz. Renner, a senior, played his final competitive round on his home course.

"This is amazing," he said. "I love this feeling."

He was the nine-hole leader with a 40. Renner stated his putter as been a struggle for much of the year, but felt like it was an improvement in his first nine holes on Monday.

"Putting has been kind of low the last couple of meets," Renner said. "The wind to my back felt good, I was hitting them straight. Chips were pretty good."

West Hancock was led by a 95 from freshman Zach Beukema.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

