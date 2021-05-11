Boerjan leads St. Ansgar girls to conference win; Hopes to play even better at regionals

Kirsten Boerjan finished Monday’s Top of Iowa East conference golf tournament at Northwood with a season low 18-hole score of 90.

The St. Ansgar senior played her best round at the most important time of the year, winning medalist honors at a conference tournament that included eight other teams and 45 total golfers.

But she knows that she can be even better.

“If I just play as well as I did on the first nine, I know I can shoot a lot better than I did today,” Boerjan said. “If I wouldn’t have did so iffy on the second nine, then it would’ve been a lot better. I just need to keep my head on and go for it.”

Boerjan spent much of the past spring and summer on the course preparing for her senior year. Her older brother, Ben, is a senior standout golfer at Waldorf University who earned NSAA first team all-conference honors earlier this spring.

The two would often go out and play together. But golfing isn’t just something fun to pass the time for the siblings. The siblings play with the intention of improving.