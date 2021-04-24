Berger, Hanson lead Lake Mills boys golf to early season success

Casey Hanson and Bennett Berger spend their time in the spring and summer competing on the Rice Lake Golf and Country Club.
According to the Lake Mills duo, the competition is nearly an every day occurrence.
"Everything we do is competition, whether it's golf or who can throw the furthest," Berger said. "Everything is a competition."
On the course, the excitement of one beating the other is turned up a notch.
"In practices, we're always like, make a long putt and we're yelling," Hanson laughed. "Maybe people on the course don't like it, but it's great for us. It's competition. If we just keep going back and forth, we know we're going to shoot good."
Whether it's by accident or on purpose, the friendly rivalry between the two has resulted in lower scores for the top two golfers on the Lake Mills boys golf team.
Berger, a junior, has medaled in two meets so far this year, while Hanson, a senior, has also won two meets – including a win with a score of 36 at Garner on Friday night.
Berger's low score of 33 this year is tied for the second best in the state of Iowa in all classes.
"It's 50-50 on who is going to get the medal," Lake Mills head coach Lyle Thomson said. "When they were sophomores and freshman, it was you get it today and I get it tomorrow."
The two constantly dueling for medal finishes at meets has resulted in solid play for the entire Bulldog golf team. Lake Mills has won all five meets its competed in so far.
Outside of Hanson and Berger, the scores don't drop off by any means. Although the duo has taken home medals in four of the five meets, the first meet of the season at Sheffield was actually won by Lake Mills freshman Garrett Ham.
"These guys just share whose going to get the medals," Thomson said. "Out of 10 medals, we've got nine of them, whether it was runner-up or medalist. The one we lost was on a handicap hole. The guys have been doing very well."
For the Bulldogs, the start to the season couldn't have gone any better. But the squad has been in this position in the past.
Thomson says that in 2019, the Bulldogs won every meet they competed in during the regular season. But when the Class 2A sectional meet at Hampton rolled around, the boys struggled in tough conditions.
The goal for this season is to get back to the state meet. Although it will surely be a challenge, the Bulldogs have the talent to do it. But Thomson says there's still work to be done before the postseason – specifically in one area of the game.
"We constantly work on the short game. From 100 yards and in, that's where you score in golf," Thomson said. "Not three-putting. Get that ball on the green, get that thing by the hole and don't be three-putting. That's what kills you. You can hit a 300-yard drive, but if you can't get it up and down, what good did it do you?"
If the beginning of the season gives any indication to how the rest of the year will go, the Bulldogs – led by the competitive duo of Hanson and Berger – will have a good shot at another state meet berth.
Lake Mills will play next at 4:15 p.m. on Monday at Bear Creek Golf Course.
Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.