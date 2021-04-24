Berger, Hanson lead Lake Mills boys golf to early season success

The two constantly dueling for medal finishes at meets has resulted in solid play for the entire Bulldog golf team. Lake Mills has won all five meets its competed in so far.

Outside of Hanson and Berger, the scores don't drop off by any means. Although the duo has taken home medals in four of the five meets, the first meet of the season at Sheffield was actually won by Lake Mills freshman Garrett Ham.

"These guys just share whose going to get the medals," Thomson said. "Out of 10 medals, we've got nine of them, whether it was runner-up or medalist. The one we lost was on a handicap hole. The guys have been doing very well."

For the Bulldogs, the start to the season couldn't have gone any better. But the squad has been in this position in the past.

Thomson says that in 2019, the Bulldogs won every meet they competed in during the regular season. But when the Class 2A sectional meet at Hampton rolled around, the boys struggled in tough conditions.

The goal for this season is to get back to the state meet. Although it will surely be a challenge, the Bulldogs have the talent to do it. But Thomson says there's still work to be done before the postseason – specifically in one area of the game.