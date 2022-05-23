Berger, Bulldogs in drivers seat for Class 1A state titles

AMES – Lake Mills is 18 holes away from its first ever state golf championship.

One of the best teams in Class 1A is now in prime position for a state title as the Bulldogs carded a team stroke total of 351 that puts them one shot clear of current runner-up Akron-Westfield after day one of the state golf tournament at Ames Golf and Country Club.

Not only does Lake Mills have the team lead, its got the individual leader too.

Senior Bennett Berger, a DMACC recruit, carded his opening 18-hole round as a 5-over par 76. He is looking for his first ever state title in any sport after placing in the top-five as a junior.

Thirteen of the 18 holes were pars as Berger shot two strokes better on the back nine and played the Par-3s and Par-5s at even. He's got a two-shot lead over a conference competitor.

Newman Catholic's Tim Castle recorded a 7-over par 78 to end his round as the runner-up after the opening day. The senior shot 2-over on the back nine as he started on No. 10, then shot 5-over on the front.

Castle closed his round with three straight bogeys.

Bulldogs sophomore Garrett Ham is in a two-way tie for ninth with an 86 and Denton Kingland isn't far behind with an 89 in solo 15th. Their fourth golfer to round out the scoring is Alex Mannes, who has bounced around between their Nos. 5 or 6 golfer.

The sophomore pieced together one of his better rounds of the season with a 100.

Class 2A at Coldwater Links: Osage, in its first career state tournament appearance, is eighth in the team race as it fired a stroke total of 321, 12 shots back of the co-leaders Hudson and Beckman Catholic after the opening day.

The Green Devils lowest scorer was junior Leo Klapperich, who is in a five-way tie for 12th with a 5-over 76. He was 1-under through his first five holes as he started on No. 10, then ended his first nine with three consecutive bogeys.

Jayden Scharper and Nolan Heard are both bundled into a tie for 24th with an 18-hole round of 79. Scharper, who also started on No. 10, had three double bogeys on the first nine and shot 7-over par.

He turned it around on the front nine with six pars and a birdie on No. 8. Heard mixed in three bogeys and a pair of doubles with two birdies on holes one-through-nine.

Freshman Heath Voigt rounded out Osage's scoring with an 87.

Class 3A at Veenker Memorial Golf Course: Charles City senior Trevor White was in second place at even par after his first nine holes, but his round took a slight downward turn and he is now tied for 11th with an 18-hole round of 78.

White, in his state tournament debut, started on the back nine and kicked his round off with three bogeys but wiped that away with a birdie on the Par-3 17th then hit the 18th green in two and made eagle to get to even.

Then on the front, he bogeyed Nos. 2, 4, 5 and 7 plus doubled on No. 3. White, as of press time, is tied for 10th on the individual leaderboard.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

