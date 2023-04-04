The Mason City girls’ tennis team picked up a season-opening win over Clear Lake Monday. The Riverhawks downed the Lions, 8-1.

Mason City won all eight singles matches and two out of three doubles matches. Clear Lake’s Lilliana Rodriguez and Makayla Martin picked up a win in doubles over Mason City’s Kaitlyn Thangaraj and Paige Dickinson.

Chloe Callanan was the Riverhawks’ top performer. She shut out sophomore Emma Allie in singles and helped Mason City earn a team point in doubles. Callanan and Ella Turk beat Macey Brant and Alllie in the first doubles match of the meet.

Mason City was supposed to play Ames on Tuesday. The match was postponed because of inclement weather.

Iowa Falls-Alden 9, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 0

The Cadets swept the Bulldogs in Hampton. IFA won all six singles matches and went 3-for-3 in doubles.

Lauren Wood and Aubrey Johnson helped the Cadets control the meet, winning the first two singles matches played. Wood and Johnson also won a doubles match together.

The Bulldogs are now 0-2 on the season. HDC fell to Clear Lake, 5-4, last week.

Decorah 9, Osage 0

The Vikings defended their home turf in dominant fashion, sweeping the Green Devils in singles and doubles. Decorah downed Osage in straight sets in all six singles matches.

The closest singles bout of the day pitted Decorah’s Evon Leitz up against Osage’s Kendall Olson. Leitz picked up a win, 7-5 and 7-6.

The Vikings also swept all three doubles matches. Osage and Decorah are now 0-1 and 1-0, respectively, on the season.

High school boys’ tennis

Iowa Falls-Alden 8, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 1

The Bulldogs dropped to 0-2 on the season with a road loss to the Cadets. HDC dropped five singles matches and three doubles bouts against IFA.

Senior Carson White was HDC’s lone winner. He picked up an 8-6 victory over Aaron Halverson.

The Bulldogs next match is slated for Thursday. HDC will take on Clear Lake on the road. The Bulldogs have already lost to the Lions once this season. Clear Lake downed HDC, 9-0, on March 28.

Decorah 6, Osage 3

In their first-ever varsity boys’ tennis meet, the Green Devils nearly earned an upset victory. Osage claimed just one singles match against Decorah, as Carson Nasstrom picked up an 8-4 win over Carter Kowitz.

The Green Devils, however, rallied in doubles. Osage won two of the three doubles matches it played against Decorah. Nasstrom and Ian Schwarting downed Kowitz and Seth Bolson, 8-5. Osage’s Jarin Camlin and Brady Nicholson beat Decorah’s Aitor Cuevas and Alex McGohan, 9-8.

Osage will host its first-ever home meet on April 11. The Green Devils will take on the Oelwein Huskies at 4:30 p.m.

High school boys’ soccer

Clear Lake 9, Charles City 1

Weston Conway’s efforts helped the Lions breeze by the Comets in Charles City. The sophomore registered a hat trick, scoring three goals on four shot attempts.

Conway accounted for 30% of Clear Lake’s offense. He wasn’t, however, the only Lion to put the ball in the back of the net multiple times.

Senior Ben Wolfe racked up two goals against Charles City — converting on two of his four shots. Junior Andrew Korenberg also had a solid outing, recording one goal and two assists.

The Lions’ next game is slated for Thursday. Clear Lake will host Webster City at 5:30 p.m.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 6, Iowa Falls-Alden 1

The Bulldogs have been off to a hot start this season, picking up blowout wins in their first two games. HDC beat Belmond-Klemme, 4-0, last week.

On Monday, Bryan Vazquez Espinosa proved to be a difference-maker in HDC’s matchup with IFA, scoring on two of his three shots on goal. Alexis Hernandez also played a pivotal role in the Bulldogs’ win. The senior amassed two assists and one goal.

The Bulldogs are in second place in the NCC standings. HDC is one of the league’s three undefeated teams. The Bulldogs and Lions both have two wins on the year, and the Humboldt Wildcats are 1-0.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 1, Belmond-Klemme 0

The Cardinals won a nail-biter against Belmond-Klemme to advance to 1-1 on the season. GHV’s Zane Hawe scored the deciding goal with an assist from Braden Boehnke.

The Cardinals made life easy for their goaltender, Aiden Hawe. The junior went 1-of-1 on saves Monday.

GHV is now 1-1 on the season. The Cardinals lost to the Webster City Wildcats, 4-3, last week.

High school girls’ soccer

Iowa Falls-Alden 10, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 0

The IGHSAU’s 10-goal mercy rule was in effect during the Cadets and Bulldogs’ matchup. The rule mandates games automatically end if a team gains a 10-score advantage at any point in the second half.

IFA advanced to 2-0 on the season with its win over HDC. The Cadets are currently in second place in the NCC standings.

HDC (2-2 overall, 1-2 conference) is in fourth in the NCC. The Bulldogs have the rest of the week off and will take on Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on April 10.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 9, Belmond-Klemme 0

The Cardinals won their road game against the Broncos in dominant fashion. GHV outshot Belmond-Klemme, 32-2.

The Cardinals cashed in on nine of their 24 shots on goal. Junior Ali Hess was GHV’s most effective scorer, putting the ball in the back of the net four times.

GHV freshman Bella Schisel also had a solid outing, racking up two goals and three assists. Junior Jenna Pringnitz scored multiple times for the Cardinals, sneaking the ball past the Broncos’ goalie twice.

GHV is now 2-0 on the season. The Cardinals breezed past Webster City, 8-3, last week.

High school girls’ golf

Osage won its first meet of the season Monday. The Green Devils topped Nashua-Plainfield and Charles City at Cedar Ridge Golf Course.

The Green Devils, Huskies and Comets posted team scores of 237, 240 and 244, respectively. Leah Hague’s 54 was Osage’s lowest nine-hole total.

Nashua-Plainfield’s Paige Franzen had the best score of the meet, posting a round of 50.

High school boys’ golf

Osage cruised to a first-place finish in a nine-hole meet at Cedar Ridge Golf Course. The Green Devils finished 23 shots ahead of the second-place Charles City Comets and 46 strokes clear of the third-place Nashua-Plainfield Huskies.

The top four individual finishers at the event were all from Osage. Senior Leo Klapperich had the lowest round, firing a 39.

Gage Kilby and Riley Perez were Charles City’s best performers. Both golfers earned shares of sixth place, posting identical scores of 46. Dawson Glaser was Nashua-Plainfield’s No. 1 player, finishing 14th with a 17-over-par 53.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 174, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 187

The Cardinals picked up a win in their first home dual of the season. None of GHV’s golfers shot a score over 60 on the nine-hole event.

The Cardinals’ top scorer was Owen Pueggel, who shot 40. Juniors Brody Fayne and Andew Hooke finished just behind Pueggel with scores of 42 and 45.

Sophomore Nolan Lortz and freshman Colby Hagensick both shot 47, and senior Drew Britson posted a round of 59.