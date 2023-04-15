The Mason City girls’ soccer team returned to its winning ways Friday night in Marshalltown. The Riverhawks downed the Bobcats, 9-0.

Mason City scored six of its goals in the first half. Sophomore Karma McMorris put the ball in the back of the net three times on the game. Juniors Reggi Spotts and Claudia Sewell scored twice each.

The Riverhawks’ offense has been prolific this season, racking up 41 goals in its first five games. Mason City is now 5-1 on the season. The Riverhawks dropped a game to the Denver Cyclones, 4-3, on Thursday.

“This was a good response for us coming off the shootout loss the night before,” Mason City head coach Shannon Dykstra wrote in an email to the Globe Gazette. “We had two starters who we weren't sure were going to be able to play going into warmups and several players on 90-plus minutes the night before.

“Our response was strong, and we used our depth to keep control of the match. Several players were called on for bigger roles, and we're better for it as a team from their efforts. I was proud of our mental approach, as we worked to turn the page after a tough loss.”

Mason City will play again on Tuesday, traveling to Iowa’s capital for a matchup with Des Moines Lincoln at 7:30 p.m.

High school boys’ soccer

Marshalltown 4, Mason City 3: The Riverhawks dropped a heart-breaker at Mason City Stadium. It took penalty kicks to determine a winner between Marshalltown and Mason City, and the Bobcats ultimately made the deciding shot.

Both teams were tied, 2-2, at halftime. The Bobcats and Riverhawks added one goal each to their totals by the end of regulation.

Junior James Miles led Mason City’s effort Friday, scoring two goals on three shots. Riverhawk senior Michael Goepel also scored a goal, cashing in on his lone shot attempt.

The loss pushed Mason City’s record to 0-3 on the season. The Riverhawks will play again on Tuesday, hosting the 1-5 Railsplitters.

Decorah 7, Charles City 0: The Comets were shut out at home Friday. Decorah’s offensive and defensive efforts proved to be too much for Charles City.

The Vikings took 14 shots on the Comets’ goal, and cashed in seven times. Decorah totaled 27 shots on the game.

Six different Vikings scored a goal against the Comets. Senior Aiden Burroughs put the ball in the back of the net twice.

Charles City is now 1-7 on the season. The Comets are slated to play again on Tuesday, hosting the Postville Pirates.

High school boys’ tennis

Osage Triangular Meet: The Green Devils played two opponents at Byrnes Park Tennis Center in Waterloo Friday, taking on Camanche and Marion. Osage beat Camanche, 5-4, and lost to Marion, 7-2.

Osage is now 3-2 in its inaugural season. The Green Devils will play their next match on the road against the Clear Lake Lions.

High school girls’ golf

Forest City triangular: The Indians posted a team score of 237 at Bear Creek Golf Course. Forest City finished 10 shots behind Bishop Garrigan. North Iowa High School also competed in the event but did not have enough players to post a team score.

Forest City’s top golfer was sophomore Lindsay Clouse, who shot 54 on the nine-hole event. Junior Avery Lichter posted Bishop Garrigan’s lowest score, carding a 46.

Eagle Grove triangular: Garner-Hayfield-Ventura grabbed first place by a narrow margin at Eagle Grove Golf Course. The Cardinals posted a 213-stroke team total, clocking in just five shots ahead of the Eagles.

The Cardinals were led by sophomore Audrey Overgaard, who shot 43. GHV’s Sydney Helgeson and Kenedee Frayne posted solid rounds of 53 and 54, respectively.

High school boys’ golf

Forest City triangular: The Indians topped the rest of the field at Bear Creek Golf Course. Forest City posted a team score of 172, besting both Bishop Garrigan and North Iowa by more than 20 shots.

Forest City golfers posted three of the meet’s lowest scores. Juniors Tommy Miller and Konner Leitz both carded rounds of 43, and Jack Harms shot 40. Bishop Garrigan’s No. 1 golfer was junior Ethan Kuper, who recorded a 43.

Eagle Grove triangular: GHV placed first at Eagle Grove Golf Course, pushing past Eagle Grove and West Hancock. The Cardinals and Eagle Grove shot 176 and 189, respectively. West Hancock did not have enough players available to post a team score.

The Cardinals’ top player was senior Owen Pueggel, who shot 41. None of GHV’s players registered a score over 50.

High school track and field

The Clear Lake boys’ and girls’ track teams hosted the 2023 Jim Ahrens Coed Relays Friday night at Lions Field. The Clear Lake boys finished first with 105 points, and the girls placed second with 100.

The Clear Lake boys swept their home events this year, winning the 2023 North Iowa Indoor Championships and Lion Outdoor Relays in addition to the Jim Ahrens Relays. The Lions’ girls’ team also placed first at the North Iowa Indoor.

Clear Lake’s girls’ 4x800-meter team broke a school record Friday, posting a 9:49.69 time. The group’s runners were Reese Brownlee, Addison Doughan, Emily McLaughlin and Anna Feuerbach.

NAHL hockey

Bismarck 3, North Iowa 2: The Bulls are in danger of missing the 2023 NAHL Playoffs. The top four teams in the Central division make the postseason, and North Iowa is currently in fifth.

The Bulls were in second four weeks ago. Now, they’re on the outside looking in with one game left on their schedule.

The Bulls have dropped five consecutive games to the Bobcats. Bismarck entered its six-game stretch against North Iowa with the worst record in the Central.

The Austin Bruins, Minot Minotauros and St. Cloud Norsemen have clinched three of the Central’s four playoff spots. The Bulls could still make the postseason with a win over Bismarck and an Aberdeen loss Saturday night. Aberdeen is slated to play St. Cloud at home in its regular season finale.

The Wings currently have 64 standings points, and the Bulls have 62. If North Iowa wins and Aberdeen loses, tie breaking procedures could vault the Bulls into the postseason.