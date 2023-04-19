It took just under 58 minutes for the Mason City girls’ soccer team to put Des Moines Lincoln away Tuesday. The Riverhawks amassed a 10-0 lead in the 57th minute of their road matchup with the Railsplitters, triggering the IGHSAU’s mercy rule. Mason City has now won three games via mercy rule this season.

Senior Miriam Dettmer spearheaded the Riverhawks’ effort, scoring four goals. Sophomore Karma McMorris was Mason City’s second-leading scorer with two goals. Reggi Spotts, Claudia Sewell, Elizabeth Ondoma and Kenna Hemann all put the ball in the back of the net once each. Hemann finished the game with one goal and four assists.

“It was a very mature, workmanlike approach from our group tonight,” Mason City head coach Shannon Dykstra wrote in an email to the Globe Gazette. “We shared the ball and had some great buildup play into our attack. Our energy level was high all night. There are some areas that we are targeting this week that we want to be purposeful about improving, and we addressed several of those tonight. We have several more steps to take as a team, but we moved forward well tonight on the road.”

Mason City is now 6-1 on the season. The Riverhawks will face the 2-5 Webster City Lynx at home Thursday at 5 p.m.

High school boys’ soccer

Des Moines Lincoln 3, Mason City 0: The Railsplitters’ efficient shooting doomed the Riverhawks. Des Moines Lincoln only outshot Mason City, 17-12. The Railsplitters, however, cashed in on three of their seven attempts at the Riverhawks’ goal.

Mason City has struggled early on this season, dropping to 0-4 with its loss to Des Moines Lincoln. The Riverhawks will play again on Friday, hitting the road for a matchup with the Waterloo East Trojans at Memorial Stadium

High school boys’ tennis

Clear Lake 6, Osage 3: The Lions came up clutch when they needed to against the Green Devils. Four singles matches came down to a tiebreaking third set at CLHS, and Clear Lake won three of them.

Cabot Neuberger, Branden Kulmeier and Nick Brcka all won their singles matches in three sets for the Lions. Ian Schwarting was the Green Devils’ three-set singles match-winner.

Clear Lake held a 4-2 advantage heading into doubles and needed to win just one more match to clinch a dual victory. The Lions, however, picked up a meet win with authority, claiming two of three doubles matches.

Clear Lake and Osage are now 4-2 and 3-3, respectively, this season. The Green Devils are off for the rest of the week, and the Lions are scheduled to host the Webster City Lynx at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Webster City 5, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 4: Doubles matches proved to be the difference-maker for the Lynx in Hampton. HDC and Webster City won three singles matches each, but the Lynx gained an advantage in doubles, claiming two of three bouts.

Rogan Nepereny and Cael Alexander clinched the dual for Webster City, downing Coleman Condon and Andyn White in the final doubles match of the event.

High school girls’ tennis

Webster City 9, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 0: The Lynx dominated the Bulldogs in Webster City, sweeping six singles matches and three doubles bouts.

Trinity Griffith was one of Webster City’s top performers, picking up a 10-1 win over Shelby Rowe in singles. In doubles, Griffith partnered with Joslin Gourley to defeat HDC’s Heather Howrey-Aspen Harlan duo.

The Bulldogs and Lynx are now 0-3 and 3-4, respectively. HDC is off or the rest of the week, and Webster City will play again on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.. The Lynx are slated to take on Saydel on the road.

Charles City 9, Clear Lake 0: The Lions struggled in their road matchup with the Comets, as Charles City swept six singles matches and three doubles bouts.

The Comets and Lions are now 2-3 and 1-5, respectively, this season. Both teams will play again later this week. Charles City will hit the road to take on Osage Thursday, and Clear Lake will travel to Nevada for a matchup with the Cubs on Friday.

Decorah 6, Osage 3: The Green Devils struggled against the now-5-2 Vikings in Osage. Decorah claimed four of six singles matches and two of three doubles bouts.

Kendall Olson picked up wins in singles and doubles for Osage. First, she defeated Decorah’s Evon Leitz in singles. Then, she partnered with Kaitlyn Olson to beat Annalise Skrade and Olivia Huinker in doubles.

Osage has had two chances to beat Decorah this season. The Green Devils dropped their season-opener to the Vikings, 9-0, on April 3.

High school boys’ golf

Webster City 171, Clear Lake 175: The Lynx eked out a win over the Lions at Veterans Memorial Golf Club in Clear Lake. All six of Webster City’s players shot scores of 45 or better. Junior Braden Doering was the Lynx’s leading scorer, carding a 42.

Clear Lake will play in a triangular meet at Humboldt Country Club on Friday. The Lynx are also slated to play Friday. They’ll head to Highland Golf Club for a meet with Clarion-Goldfield-Dows and Iowa Falls-Alden.

Osage 161, Charles City 188: The Green Devils stayed hot against the Comets Tuesday. Six of Osage’s players shot scores of 42 or better, and junior Nolan Heard carded the lowest score of any athlete at the meet with a 39.

Charles City’s No. 1 golfer was Gabe Rogstad, who shot a 43. Senior Gage Kilby and sophomore Riley Perez also shot under 50 for the Comets, recording scores of 45 and 48, respectively.

Charles City is off for the rest of the week. Osage will compete again on Thursday, traveling to Ridge Stone Golf Club for a triangular meet with Nashua-Plainfield and West Fork.

West Fork triangular: West Fork, Rockford and Saint Ansgar posted team totals of 173, 190 and 234 Tuesday at Ridge Stone Golf Club in Sheffield. The meet’s top scorer was West Fork’s Noah Atkinson, who carded a 38.

Rockford’s Adam Wyborny challenged Atkinson for first place, firing a round of 40 to finish second. Saint Ansgar’s Will Knowlton shot a 49 to place ninth in the event.

West Fork has now racked up two first-place finishes on the season. The Warhawks won a triangular meet at Pioneer Town and Country Club in Manly on April 6 with a team score of 169.

Nashua-Plainfield triangular: Central Springs topped the competition at Nashua Town and Country Club, posting a team score of 180. Northwood-Kensett and Nashua-Plainfield came in second and third, respectively. The Vikings shot 191, and the Huskies put up a 201-stroke total.

The Panthers’ Edric Coleman and Carson Grady tied for first on the individual leaderboard, carding rounds of 43. Northwood-Kensett’s Nicholas Hanson finished a shot behind Grady and Coleman.

Nashua-Plainfield’s top players were Ty Berger and Devon Blanchard. Both golfers shot 49 and tied for sixth place.

High school girls’ golf

Osage 201, Charles City 222: The Green Devils were dominant at Sunny Brae Golf and Country Club. Osage had three players shoot scores of 50 or better in its matchup with Charles City.

The Green Devils’ top golfer was junior Leah Hauge, who shot a 45. Senior Sydney Muller and sophomore Emily Myers carded rounds of 48 and 50, respectively, for Osage.

Charles City is off for the rest of the week, and Osage will golf again on Thursday, taking on Nashua-Plainfield and West Fork at Ridge Stone Golf Club.

West Fork triangular: The Warhawks beat the Rockford Warriors at Ridge Stone Golf Club in Sheffield. West Fork and Rockford recorded final team scores of 226 and 255, respectively.

Saint Ansgar also competed against West Fork and Rockford at Stone Ridge. The Saints did not have enough players to post a team score.

West Fork’s Katelyn Witte and Rockford’s Danika deBuhr battled their way to the top of the individual leaderboard. Witte defeated deBuhr by one shot, carding a 49 to finish in first place.

Nashua-Plainfield Triangular: The Huskies placed first at Nashua Town and Country Club, posting a team score of 213. Northwood-Kensett and Central Springs finished first and second, respectively. The Vikings shot 228, and the Panthers put up a team total of 243.

Three of the event’s top four golfers were from Nashua-Plainfield. Paige and Faith Franzen both carded rounds of 51 to tie for first on the individual leaderboard. Northwood-Kensett’s Ella Leonard and Peyton Wilder shot 52 and 53, respectively, to finish in third and fourth place. Nashua-Plainfield’s Autumn Nelson also shot 52, sharing fourth place with Wilder.

Central Springs’ No. 1 golfer was Cooper Klaahsen, who fired a round of 54. Klaahsen finished sixth in the meet.

Bishop Garrigan triangular: Garner-Hayfield-Ventura blew past its competition at Spring Valley Golf Course. The Cardinals posted a team score of 199 — finishing over 50 shots ahead of the second-place Bishop Garrigan Golden Bears.

GHV had three players post scores lower than 50. Audrey Overgaard shot 45, and Sydney Helgeson and Kenedee Frayne put up rounds of 48.

Bishop Garrigan’s top scorer was Avery Lichter, who won the event’s individual competition with a 44. Belmond-Klemme’s best player was Emilie Dougherty, who fired a round of 59.