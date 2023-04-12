The Mason City girls’ soccer team has been unstoppable during the first few weeks of the 2023 season. The Riverhawks picked up their fourth consecutive win of the year Tuesday, downing Des Moines East, 11-0, at Mason City High School. The game ended at halftime because IGHSAU mercy rules mandate contests automatically terminate if a team has a 10-score lead at any point in the second half.

The Riverhawks had four players put the ball in the back of the net multiple times. Mason City outshot Des Moines East, 27-0.

Junior Kenna Hemann was the Riverhawks’ leading scorer, racking up four goals. Juniors Reggi Spotts and Claudia Sewell and sophomore Karma McMorris scored twice each. Spotts and McMorris also put up three and two assists, respectively.

"I was really proud of our kids tonight,” Mason City head coach Shannon Dykstra wrote in an email to the Globe Gazette. “We had a lot of reasons to let our level of play slip a little. Injury and illness took out a couple of our key players today. Others have been banged up and haven't practiced much in the last couple of days.

“It would have been easy for us to use that as an excuse. Instead, I thought our kids raised their level of play and really locked in. That type of effort is important for us to have the type of season and the type of team we want to have.”

Mason City has now outscored its first four opponents, 29-2. The Riverhawks will take the field again on Thursday, hosting the 3-0 Denver Cyclones.

High school girls’ track and field

Urbandale Invitational

The Mason City girls’ track and field team placed fifth in a nine-team meet Tuesday. The Riverhawks recorded top-five finishes in seven individual events.

Mason City placed first in the shuttle hurdle relay, as senior Rosa Monarch, sophomore Greta Lewerke and juniors Gwen Fiser and Ellea Lewerke ran the race in 1:08.40. Junior Audra Mulholland also won the 1500-meter run, completing the event in 5:07.86.

Mason City’s 4x400 and 4x800-meter relay teams also found some success, earning two silver medals. Megan Tobin, Janae Hansen, Monarch and Kamina Munson ran the 4x400 in 4:17.36. Freshman Brogan Evans, Mulholland, Tobin and sophomore Savannah Davis finished the 4x800 in 10:17.56

The Riverhawks’ 4x200 and 4x100 relay groups both placed fourth. Monarch, Fiser, Tobin and sophomore Machaela Trask ran the 4x100 and 4x200 in 52.31 and 1:53.59, respectively.

Evans and junior Jaelyn Falls rounded out the Riverhawks’ group of top-five finishers. Falls’ toss of 96’ 10” was good for fourth in the discus throw. Evans’ 2:31.01 time propelled her to a fifth-place finish in the 800-meter run.

“We have a few events that have a shot at the Drake Relays, but there will be a lot of shuffling going on these next 8 days in the rankings to qualify,” Mason City head coach Jim Lee wrote in an email to the Globe Gazette. “I have been extremely pleased each time out with the progress and great attitudes of the kids.”

Hannover Relays

The Clear Lake girls’ track and field team finished second at the Hannover Relays in Algona. The Lions’ outfit racked up 108 points, falling three shy of Fort Dodge’s total of 111.

Four Lions hit 2023 Drake Relays blue standards Tuesday. Sophomore Reese Brownlee’s blue standard leap of 17’ 7.5” in the long jump was good for first in the Hannover Relays.

Brownlee also helped the Lions’ 4x100-meter relay team record a blue standard time. Sophomores Madison Leisure and Lydia Brattrud, Brownlee and freshman Emersyn McGrath ran the race in 50.47.

Clear Lake will have another chance to prove its Drake mettle on Friday. The Lions are set to host a coed meet at 4 p.m.

High school girls’ tennis

Mason City 7, Fort Dodge 4

The Riverhawks improved to 2-1 with a road win over the Dodgers. Mason City claimed four of six singles matches and three of five doubles bouts.

Mason City’s top performer was Tamar Lewerke, who beat Fort Dodge’s Hailey Folsom, 6-0, 6-0, in singles. Lewerke followed her sweep of Folsom with a solid outing in doubles. She and Kaitlyn Thangaraj downed Fort Dodge’s Sydney Gebers and Trusha Bhatt, 6-1 and 7-5.

The Riverhawks will play their next match at Mason City High School, hosting Des Moines Lincoln at 4 p.m. next Tuesday.

Osage 8, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 1

The Green Devils picked up their third consecutive win Tuesday in Osage. The Bulldogs stole just one match from the Green Devils, as Jade Johnson downed Osage’s Sue Meier, 8-4, in singles.

Osage swept HDC in doubles and won five of six in singles. The Green Devils got a great deal of production from Kendall Olson, who beat HDC’s Shelby Rowe, 8-0 in singles. Kendall Olson teamed up with Kaitlyn Olson in doubles, picking up an 8-1 win over Johnson and Aspen Harlan.

The Bulldogs are now 0-3 on the season. They’ll play their next match on the road against 0-1 Waverly-Shell Rock on Monday at 10 a.m. Osage is slated to play the Comets in Charles City on Thursday at 4 p.m.

St. Edmond 9, Clear Lake 0

The Gaels shut out the Lions in Clear Lake. The Lions and Gaels are now 1-2 and 2-0, respectively, this season.

Full match results from Clear Lake’s contest against St. Edmond were not available at the time of publication.

Clear Lake is slated to play its next match on Thursday. The Lions will travel to Webster City to take on the 2-2 Lynx at 4:30 p.m.

High school boys’ tennis

Osage 9, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 0

The Green Devils are starting to put together an impressive inaugural season. With its win over HDC, Osage is now 2-1 on the year.

The Green Devils swept the Bulldogs in singles and doubles. Connor Thome was a force for Osage, beating HDC’s Landyn McGuire, 10-0, in singles. Thome and Reece Eichmeier breezed past McGuire and Coleman Condon, 10-1, in doubles.

HDC is now 0-4 on the season and will host a dual against Grundy Center on Thursday. Osage is set to participate in one dual on Friday and two more Saturday.

High school boys’ soccer

Des Moines East 6, Mason City 0

The Riverhawks dropped to 0-2 on the season with a road loss to the Scarlet. Mason City was outshot, 34-4, on the contest.

Mason City goaltender Isaiah Heeren made 13 saves and faced 24 shots on goal. Des Moines East goalkeeper Kevin Perez made two saves on the day.

Five of East’s players scored against Mason City. Jose Balderas Hernandez was the only East player to put the ball in the back of the net more than once.

Mason City has struggled early on this season. The Riverhawks have been outscored, 13-1, in their first two games. Mason City will play again on Friday, welcoming 1-2 Marshalltown to MCHS.

Clear Lake 11, New Hampton 2

The Lions picked up a resounding victory in their road game against the Chickasaws. Clear Lake racked up over 20 shots on New Hampton’s goal. The Lions’ defense also held the Chickasaws to 2-of-11 shooting, turning away more than seven shots on goal.

Clear Lake is now 3-3 on the season. The Lions are in fourth place in the North Central Conference standings, trailing the likes of the 2-0 Humboldt Wildcats, 4-0 Hampton-Dumont-CAL Bulldogs and 3-1 Webster City Lynx.

Clear Lake will host 1-2 Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on Thursday at 7:45 p.m.

High school boys’ golf

Newman Catholic Triangular

Clear Lake placed first in its 2023 season-opener. The Lions bested New Hampton and Newman Catholic at Highland Park Golf Course in Mason City with a team total of 162.

Clear Lake finished 11 shots in front of New Hampton and 48 strokes ahead of Newman Catholic.

The Lions’ top performer was Gavin Anderson, who carded an even-par score of 36.

North Iowa Quad

Northwood-Kensett cruised to a first-place finish at Northwood Country Club. The Vikings posted a team score of 199. The total was 25 shots lower than any of the team scores Riceville, Saint Ansgar or North Iowa posted.

All event’s top four golfers were from Northwood-Kensett. Senior Nicholas Hanson, sophomore Brayden Hoeppner and freshmen Brady Christianson and Caden Helgeson occupied the top of the leaderboard. Hanson and Helgeson tied for first in the individual standings with scores of 47. Hoeppner and Christianson carded rounds of 52 and 53, respectively.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Triangular

Forest City won a competitive meet at Garner Golf and Country Club. The Indians posted a team score of 171, while GHV and North Union posted team totals of 177 and 178, respectively.

North Union freshman Drew Henderson was the event’s medalist, carding a 39. The Indians’ and Cardinals’ top individuals tied for third. Forest City’s Tommy Miller and GHV’s Andrew Hook both shot 41.

Four of Forest City’s golfers finished in the top eight on the individual leaderboard. GHV and North Union both had three players crack the top 10.

GHV is off for the rest of the week, and Forest City will host a triangular meet against North Iowa and Bishop Garrigan at Bear Creek Golf Course on Friday at 4:15 p.m.

Lake Mills 159, Bishop Garrigan 193

The Bulldogs dominated the Golden Bears at Rice Lake Golf and Country Club. None of Lake Mills’ players posted a score higher than 44. The Bulldogs’ top performer was junior Garrett Ham, who carded a 36.

Lake Mills will play against Belmond-Klemme and North Union on Thursday at 4:15 p.m. at Country Greens Golf Course in Armstrong.

High school girls’ golf

North Iowa Quad

Every stroke counted for Northwood-Kensett Tuesday. The Vikings placed first in a quad meet, besting Saint Ansgar by two shots.

Northwood-Kensett posted a team score of 236 thanks to the efforts of Ella Leonard, Payton Wilder, Kennedy Christianson and Haddie Hanson. Leonard was Northwood-Kensett’s top golfer. She carded a 55 to finish second on the meet’s individual leaderboard.

Saint Ansgar’s Sophie Urbatsch won the event as an individual, shooting 54.

Northwood-Kensett is off for the rest of week, and Saint Ansgar will participate in a meet at Acorn Park Golf Course at 4:15 p.m. Friday.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Triangular

The Cardinals won on their home turf, besting the Forest City Indians and North Union Warriors at Garner Golf and Country Club. GHV shot 211 and finished nine strokes clear of North Union and 29 ahead of Forest City.

North Union and Forest City’s best golfers were senior Olivia Von Bank and sophomore Lindsay Clouse, respectively. Von Bank shot 48, and Clouse carded a 58.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura’s individual scores were not available at the time of publication.

Bishop Garrigan 235, Lake Mills 239

The Bulldogs suffered a defeat to the Golden Bears at Rice Lake Golf and Country Club. Four of Lake Mills’ five golfers recorded scores of 60 or higher. The Bulldogs’ top player was sophomore Claire Levine, who shot 48.

Lake Mills will travel to North Kossuth Golf Club for a triangular meet against Belmond-Klemme and North Union on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.