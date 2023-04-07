The Mason City girls’ soccer team is on a roll. The Riverhawks have won their first three games of the season.

Mason City picked up its latest victory on Thursday night — a 4-1 win over Hudson. The Riverhawks and Pirates were tied, 1-1, at halftime. Then, Mason City pulled away in the second half.

Two athletes accounted for all four of the Riverhawks’ scores. Junior Claudia Sewell and sophomore Karma McMorria put the ball in the back of the net twice each. Three of Sewell and McMorris’ goals came unassisted, as sophomore Mia Anderson was the only Riverhawk to register an assist.

“We knew Hudson was going to be a great test for us,” Mason City head coach Shannon Dykstra wrote in a postgame email to the Globe Gazette. “They have some very dangerous players and are a consistently strong program. Our kids executed the match plan well and made good adjustments at half. It was a match where we had to keep creating chances and find a way to finish a couple of them.

“We were pushing hard for a goal in the last five minutes of the first half and just couldn't finish our chances. It was a good test of determination for our players to keep attacking and try to wear them down. We had some fantastic defensive leadership that kept us organized in our shape and limited their chances.”

The second-half burst Mason City found Thursday comes as no surprise. The Riverhawks have been explosive at the end of games this season, scoring 13 of their 18 total goals after halftime.

The Riverhawks amassed six second-half goals in their 10-0 win over the Waterloo West Wahawks Monday. All of Mason City’s scoring came after halftime in its 4-1 triumph against Humboldt Tuesday.

Mason City will play its next game on April 11. The Riverhawks are slated to host Des Moines East at 7:30 p.m.

2023 Ankeny Hawkette Relays

The Mason City girls’ track and field team traveled to Ankeny Thursday night and claimed two medals. Senior Rosa Monarch earned bronze in the 100-meter hurdles, posting a 16.55-second time. Her teammate, Ellea Lewerke, finished right behind her, placing fifth with a 16.95 time.

Monarch also helped the Riverhawks’ 4x100-meter relay team hit the medal stand. She, Machaela Trask, Gwen Fiser and Megan Tobin finished third, running the race in 52.83 seconds.

Mason City recorded four other top-five finishes Thursday. The Riverhawks sprint medley and 4x800-meter teams placed fourth and fifth, respectively. The sprint medley and 4x800-meter relay squads ran their respective races in 1:58.64 and 10:10.12.

Freshman Brogan Evans and junior Audra Mullholland both placed fifth in their races. Mullholland completed the 1,500-meter run in 5:09.86, and Evans crossed the 800-meter run’s finish line in 2:27.81.

“It was a really exciting meet, and the girls are starting to realize and believe that some pretty special things can happen this season as we progress along,” Mason City head coach Jim Lee wrote in an email to the Globe Gazette. “It is awesome to watch the girls compete and see them having fun.”

Lady Bulldog Relays

The Clear Lake girls’ track and field team finished first at the Lady Bulldog Invitational in Hampton Thursday. The Lions claimed a bronze medal in the sprint medley and won the 4x800-meter relay.

Sophomores Reese Brownlee and Addison Doughan won the long jump and 3000-meter run, respectively. Their efforts helped the Lions score 133.5 total team points. Clear Lake finished 50 points ahead of the rest of a field that featured the likes of Saint Ansgar, Central Springs, Osage, Hampton-Dumont-CAL, Charles City and Northwood-Kensett.

Clear Lake’s next event is the Hanover Relays in Algona. The meet is set for 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Charlie Bunn Relays

The Clear Lake boys’ track and field team finished second at the Charlie Bunn Relays in Algona. The Lions’ 4x800-meter relay team placed first with a season-best 8:36 time. Clear Lake’s Shuttle Hurdle Relay team also won a gold medal, posting its best time of the year at 1:03.50.

Algona won the event with 162 team points. Clear Lake racked up 133.5 points on the event.

Clear Lake will host its annual boys’ track and field invitational on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

High school boys’ tennis

Clear Lake 9, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 0

The Lions swept the Bulldogs on the road Thursday. Clear Lake claimed all six doubles matches and went 3-for-3 in singles.

Branden Kuhlmeier was one of Clear Lake’s top performers. He beat HDC’s Alexis Sosa in straight sets in singles, allowing just one point on the match.

Kuhlmeier then teamed up with Cabot Neuberger to down Sosa and Landyn McGuire in doubles. Kuhlmeier and Neuberger beat Sosa and McGuire, 6-0 and 6-1.

High school girls’ tennis

Osage 9, Oelwein 0

The Green Devils swept the Huskies, 9-0, in Oelwein Thursday. Osage won six singles matches and three doubles bouts.

Rylie Tabbert and Claudia Aschenbrenner were the Green Devils’ top performers. Both players won their singles matches, 10-0. When they teamed up for a doubles duel against Cheyenne Cook and Rylee Lamphier, Aschenbrenner and Tabbert picked up an 8-0 win.

The Green Devils will play again on Monday, traveling to Clear Lake for a matchup with the Lions.

High school boys’ soccer

Hudson 6, Charles City 1

The Pirates picked up a blowout win over the Comets. Hudson scored three goals in each half of Thursday’s game.

The Pirates were led by sophomore Slade Schneider, who scored two goals. Jackson Hiatt, Anderson Yoder, Blake Carolan and Oswaldo Gomez rounded out Hudson’s scoring.

Charles City is now 1-5 on the season. The Comets’ next opponent is the Waverly-Shell Rock Go-Hawks. Charles City will host WSR at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

High school golf

New Hampton 184, Charles City 282

The New Hampton girls' golf team picked up a near-40-stroke victory against Charles City. Chickasaw golfers occupied the top four spots on the leaderboard in Thursday’s dual. Sophomore Lauren Nuss’ 44 was the best score of the event.

Charles City's top finisher was Claire Girkin. The junior finished sixth with a score of 55.

Rockford coed triangular

The Osage golf teams dominated in a triangular meet in Rockford. The Green Devils claimed first in both the girls’ and boys’ divisions of the event.

Osage won the girls’ triangular by almost 20 shots with a score of 228. Northwood-Kensett and Rockford finished the event with team totals of 246 and 297.

Osage’s Emily Myers and Northwood-Kensett’s Payton Wilder tied for first in the girls' division of the event. Both players shot 55.

Osage’s No. 1 boys’ golfer was sophomore Isaac Houdek, who carded a 41. Juniors Tucker Stangel and Nolan Heard and senior Bodie Goddard all posted scores of 42 for the Green Devils.

Osage won the boys’ triangular by nearly 40 strokes. The Green Devils, Warriors, and Vikings recorded team scores of 167, 202 and 212, respectively.

North Butler coed triangular

Every stroke mattered in North Butler’s triangular with Central Springs and West Fork. Two strokes separated all three teams in the girls’ competition. The Wildcats and Panthers tied for first with team scores of 231.West Fork finished third with a 233-stroke total.

The event's top-scoring girls were West Fork sophomore Katelyn Witte and Central Springs senior Cooper Klaahsen, both of whom shot 49.

The boys’ competition was a bit more lopsided at Pioneer Town and Country Club in Manly. West Fork won the boys’ division with a 169-stroke total. North Butler and Central Springs finished second and third, respectively. The Wildcats and Panthers shot 195 and 196, respectively.

West Fork senior Noah Atkinson was the event’s top individual, carding a five-over-par 40. Warhawk junior Sage Suntken finished right behind Atkinson with a 41.

Central Springs’ and North Butler's best boys’ golfers were Edric Coleman and Nolan Reser, respectively. Reser shot 42, and Coleman’s final score was 47.