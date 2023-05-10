The Mason City girls’ soccer team is barreling toward the postseason with a full head of steam. The Riverhawks took down the Des Moines Roosevelt Roughriders, 5-0, at home on Tuesday.

Karma McMorris led the charge for Mason City, scoring five goals on the game. Four different Riverhawks recorded assists. Claudia Sewell, Allison Brandt, Miriam Dettmer and Kenna Hemann all put up one assist each. Dettmer finished the contest with one goal and one assist.

Mason City advanced 14-1 overall and 6-0 in conference play with its win over Roosevelt. The Riverhawks have already clinched an Iowa Alliance Conference North Division title.

“Roosevelt has had a stingy, physical defense all season, so we knew goals would be difficult to come by,” Mason City head coach Shannon Dykstra wrote in an email to the Globe Gazette. “Our kids just kept attacking, kept producing chances and were patient. Our defense held strong behind the attack and made life very difficult for their front three. We're blessed to have a group right now that is getting stronger and stronger at the right time of the season.”

Mason City is off for the rest of the week. The Riverhawks will wrap up their regular season campaign on Monday and Tuesday next week, facing Southeast Polk and Waterloo East.

High school boys’ soccer

Des Moines Roosevelt 5, Mason City 2: The Riverhawks fell to the Roughriders at James W. Cownie Soccer Park in Des Moines. Mason City’s defense struggled against Roosevelt, relinquishing 22 shots on the game.

Roosevelt was led by Wyatt Ledinsky, who scored two goals. Tate Millsap and Elliott Ruiz were Mason City’s top offensive weapons, putting the ball in the back of the net once each.

The Riverhawks are now 3-11 overall and 1-5 in conference play. Mason City is in third place in the IAC North standings.

Mason City has one regular season game left on its schedule. The Riverhawks will take on the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Cardinals (3-7 overall, 3-6 conference) in Garner on Friday at 5:30 p.m. The contest will serve as Mason City’s regular season finale.

High school girls’ golf

Iowa Alliance Conference North Tournament

Mason City placed third in the 2023 IAC North Tournament Tuesday at Fort Dodge Country Club. The Riverhawks shot 426 as a team to finish behind Ames (352) and Marshalltown (345).

Marshalltown’s Natalie Henson won the event's individual competition with a round of 74. Mason City's top player was junior Angelina Frank, who shot 98.

Mollett nabs weekly honor

NIACC baseball player Jaiden Mollett was named ICCAC Division II Pitcher of the Week for his performance from May 1-7. The right-hander Chaska, Minnesota tossed a three-hit shutout in seven full innings of action on May 5. Mollett’s performance helped the Trojans take down the Iowa Lakes Lakers in Estherville, 10-0.

Mollett struck out 13 batters without a single walk as the Trojans took down the Lakers in seven innings via mercy rule. Mollett is the first NIACC pitcher to throw a complete-game shutout since Connor Wietgrefe did so against Ellsworth last year.

Mollet’s 13 strikeouts is the most a NIACC pitcher has recorded since 2013. Collin Kramer struck out 18 batters versus Southwestern Community College in 2021.

Mollet is now 3-2 on the season. He’s racked up 42 strikeouts and walked 18 hitters in 29 2/3 innings pitched.

Mollett and the Trojans will play in the NJCAA Region 11 Tournament this week at Community Field — home of the Prospect League’s Burlington Bees. Fifth-seeded NIACC will play its first postseason game against Northeast Community College on Thursday at 11 a.m.