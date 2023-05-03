The Mason City girls’ soccer team beat Des Moines North in comeback fashion Tuesday night. The Polar Bears claimed a 1-0 lead early in the game but failed to maintain the advantage.

Sophomore Karma McMorris spearheaded Mason City’s comeback effort, scoring two goals before the contest’s final whistle was blown. Kenna Hemann and Reggi Spotts rounded out the Riverhawks’ scoring totals, putting the ball in the back of the net once each.

As critical as Hemann, Spotts and McMorris’ efforts were, Mason City’s defense may have been the biggest difference-maker in the contest. After Des Moines North scored in the first half, Mason City did not allow a single goal for the remainder of the game.

The Riverhawks ultimately won the contest, 4-1, to advance to 11-1 overall and 4-0 in league play.

“We didn't start the way we wanted and got a goal down early,” Mason City head coach Shannon Dykstra wrote in an email to the Globe Gazette. “I liked our response after that. We settled in a little and created chances. We started to make a few more plays and win some 50-50 balls. It's a busy week for us with Clear Lake and Ames on Thursday and Friday. So, it was important to start the week on the front foot.”

Humboldt 3, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 1: The Wildcats beat the Bulldogs to move to 7-4 on the season. Junior Reagan Lee scored two of Humboldt’s three goals.

Humboldt is still firmly in the mix to win a North Central Conference regular season title. The Wildcats (7-4 overall, 5-2 conference) currently trail the likes of the Iowa Falls-Alden Cadets (9-2, 7-1) and Clear Lake Lions (7-2, 6-2).

HDC has struggled this year. The Bulldogs are 2-9 overall and 2-6 in league play.

High school boys’ soccer

Des Moines North 3, Mason City 0: The Riverhawks fell to the Polar Bears at home to drop to 3-9 on the season. Mason City has stumbled recently, dropping five of its last six games.

The Riverhawks will take on the Ames Little Cyclones on the road Friday. Action will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Charles City 6, Sumner-Fredericksburg 3: The Comets defeated the Cougars at home thanks, in part, to the efforts of James Marty. The senior scored three goals and racked up one assist on the contest.

Nolan Pruisner also contributed heavily in Charles City’s win. The freshman converted two of six shots on goal.

Charles City is now 2-11 on the season. The Comets are slated to play again on Thursday, hosting North Fayette Valley at 5:30 p.m.

Humboldt 4, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 1: The Wildcats are still in control of second place in the NCC. Humboldt is 8-1 overall and 6-1 against league competition.

Webster City currently runs the NCC with 8-1 overall and 8-1 conference records. Hampton-Dumont-CAL (6-3, 5-2) is in third place in the conference standings.

High school girls’ golf

Mason City 207, Fort Dodge 242: The Riverhawks breezed past the Dodgers at Fort Dodge Country Club. Mason City golfers claimed five of the top six spots on the individual leaderboard on their way to victory.

Mason City’s Angelina Frank posted the lowest score of the event (50). Frank’s teammates — Isabel Heinzerling and Ava Watson — tied for second, firing rounds of 52. Riverhawks Makayla Lukes and Cadence Rish tied for fourth, carding 53s.

Alesha Strain was Fort Dodge’s top scorer. She shot a 53 to tie with Lukes and Rish for fourth.

High school boys’ golf

Decorah 358, Charles City 369: The Vikings took down the Comets in an 18-hole meet at Cedar Ridge Golf Course in Charles City. Three Comets posted scores under 100, but their efforts weren’t enough to push Charles City past Decorah.

Carson Gallup was Charles City’s top golfer, carding a round of 78. Gage Kilby and Riley Perez were the other Comets to shoot under 100, posting scores of 94 and 96, respectively.

Osage 5, Charles City 4: The Green Devils beat the Comets at home. Osage advanced to 8-7 on the season with the win.

Charles City is now 3-9 this year. The Comets have dropped three of their last four matches.

High school boys’ golf

Eagle Grove triangular: Forest City added another gold medal to its 2023 trophy case at Eagle Grove Golf Course. The Indians posted a team score of 169 to place first in a competition that featured the Bishop Garrigan Golden Bears, Eagle Grove Eagles and North Iowa Bison. Bishop Garrigan, Eagle Grove and North Iowa put up totals of 187, 189 and 223.

All six of Forest City’s golfers posted scores under 50. Ty Dillavou, Jack Harms and Tommy Miller highlighted the Indians’ performance, posting scores of 40, 41 and 43.

The Indians will play again later this week, traveling to Hampton Country Club Saturday for a six-team tournament that features the likes of Charles City, West Hancock and Hampton-Dumont-CAL.