The Mason City girls’ shuttle hurdle relay team is heading to the 2023 Drake Relays in Des Moines. Gwen Fiser, Ellea Lewerke, Rosa Monarch and Greta Lewerke broke the Mason City High School girls’ shuttle hurdle relay record to qualify for Drake, posting a 1:07.94 time at the Decorah Relays Thursday. The Riverhawks’ mark cleared the Drake Blue Standard by six hundredths of a second.

The Riverhawks’ shuttle hurdle relay team was part of a select group Mason City head coach Jim Lee took to the Decorah. Mason City’s 4x800-meter relay team also made the trip east. The group — which features Brogan Evans, Audra Mulholland, Savannah Davis and Janae Hansen — claimed a gold medal, running its race in 10:15.22.

Mason City’s 4x400-meter relay squad also had a productive day in Decorah. Megan Tobin, Hansen, Davis and Kamina Munson ran their race in 4:11.95 and finished first.

Monarch and Mulholland also racked up a couple first-place finishes as individuals. Monarch won the 100-meter hurdles with a 16.43 time, and Mulholland got to the top of the podium by finishing the 1500-meter in 5:14.14.

Junior Jaelynn Falls rounded out Mason City’s Decorah Relays performance with a third-place finish in the discus throw. Falls recorded a top toss of 97’ 3.”

“The girls really stepped it up again last night,” Mason City head coach Jim Lee wrote in an email to the Globe Gazette. “The shuttle team had a goal to break the school record from the start of the year and getting the Drake Blue Standard was especially exciting for the girls. Our 4x400 team is way beyond where I thought we would be at this time of the season ... I would love to see them qualify for the Drake Relays as well with as hard as those girls work.

“There will be a lot of jostling in the rankings next week with the last day of qualifying being next Thursday. We have a big meet in Ames on Tuesday that should help push the girls to better their times.”

High school boys’ tennis

Mason City Quad: The Mason City and Clear Lake boys’ tennis teams hosted a quad meet Thursday. The Lions and Riverhawks welcomed Decorah and Waverly-Shell Rock to North Iowa for the event.

Mason City picked up 9-0 and 6-3 wins over the Go-Hawks and Vikings, respectively. Clear Lake fell to Decorah, 9-0, and lost to Waverly-Shell Rock, 8-1.

The Riverhawks and Lions did not play each other. Mason City and Clear Lake now have 4-0 and 3-2 overall records this season, respectively.

High school girls’ soccer

Denver 4, Mason City 3: The Riverhawks lost their first game of the season Thursday at Mason City Stadium. Mason City dropped a game to Denver via penalty kicks.

The Riverhawks led the contest, 3-2, at the end of the first half, but the Cyclones managed to tie things up in the second. The teams were still tied, 3-3, after a short overtime period.

Before the game was decided with penalty kicks, senior Lexi Gehrke did all of the Cyclones’ scoring, racking up three goals on nine shots in regulation.

Denver snapped Mason City’s four-game winning streak with its road win. The Riverhawks are now 4-1 on the year, and the Cyclones are unbeaten at 4-0.

High school boys’ soccer

Webster City 2, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 1: The Lynx ended the Bulldogs’ four-game winning Thursday in Hampton.

HDC led, 1-0, at half, but Webster City managed to tie the game before the end of regulation. The two teams remained tied, 1-1, after an overtime period. Webster City ultimately edged HDC in penalty kicks.

High school girls’ tennis

Osage 5, Charles City 4: The Green Devils extended their winning streak to four with a victory against the Comets in Charles City. Osage has not lost since it dropped its season-opener to Decorah, 9-0, on April 3.

Charles City is now 1-3 on the season. The Comets picked up their first win of the year on April 10, downing the Riverhawks, 5-4.

High school girls’ golf

Waverly-Shell Rock 194, Charles City 213: The Comets dropped a dual meet to the Go-Hawks at Waverly Municipal Golf Course. Charles City’s top golfers were senior Delaney Ruzicka and juniors Claire Girkin and Shelby Effle. Girkin and Effle both shot 52, and Ruzicka fired a round of 51.

Brenna Bodensteiner and Mady Mummelthei were the Go-Hawks' lowest shooters. Bodensteiner and Mummelthei carded scores of 41 and 44, respectively.

North Butler Quad: Rockford placed third in a quad meet with North Butler, Nashua-Plainfield and Clarksville. The Warriors, Huskies and Bearcats posted team scores of 273, 223 and 217. Clarksville did not have enough players to field a full team and post a score.

Rockford’s No. 1 golfer was freshman Danika DeBuhr, who shot 58. Nashua-Plainfield and North Butler’s lowest scorers were sophomore Paige Franzen and Regan Mulder, respectively. Franzen carded a 45, and Mulder shot 47.

North Union Triangular: Lake Mills won a three-team meet with Belmond-Klemme and North Union at North Kossuth Golf Club. The Bulldogs shot 221 as a team and their lowest shooter was sophomore Claire Levine, who carded a 51.

Lake Mills bested Belmond-Klemme by 12 shots and North Union by 13 strokes. North Union’s Olivia Von Bank was the event’s medalist, firing a round of 48.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 226, West Fork 233: The Bulldogs downed the Warhawks at Ridge Stone Golf Club in Sheffield. HDC posted four of the event’s top five individual scores, as Trinity Swart, Kenzie Moorehead, Madison Lindaman and Katie Sosa all shot 59 or better.

West Fork’s best golfer was sophomore Katelyn Witte, who shot 55.

High school boys’ golf

North Butler Quad: The Warriors beat the Huskies, Indians, and Bearcats at Round Grove Golf and Country Club. Rockford posted a team score of 193, edging North Butler by two shots and Nashua-Plainfield by 12.

Rockford’s top scorers were senior Adam Wyborny (42), sophomore Kylen Enabnit (49) and junior Wyatt Ritter (49). North Butler’s No. 1 golfer was sophomore Nolan Reser, who shot 40.

North Union Triangular: Lake Mills narrowly lost to North Union at Country Greens Golf Course. The Bulldogs shot 174 and the Warriors posted a team score of 172. Belmond-Klemme finished third in the event, recording a 196-stroke team total.

The Bulldogs were led by junior Garrett Ham, who carded a 41. North Union’s top scorer was senior Chase Cummins, who recorded a round of 40.

None of the meet’s top eight players carded a score over 50.