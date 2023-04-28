The Mason City boys’ tennis team kept rolling with a win over Des Moines North Thursday. The Riverhawks downed the Polar Bears, 11-0, at home to advance to 8-0 on the season.

Mason City reigned victorious in six singles matches and five doubles bouts. The Riverhawks won all six of their singles matches in straight sets. Mason City did not relinquish a single point during any of its singles sets.

The Riverhawks also won all of their doubles bouts in straight sets. The Polar Bears scored four points across six doubles sets.

Osage 8, Aplington-Parkersburg 1: The Green Devils suffered a tough loss to the Falcons at home. Osage dropped five singles matches and three doubles bouts.

Gabe Muller picked up the Green Devils’ win in singles, beating Tommy Janssen, 10-5. Osage is now 4-5 on the season.

High school girls’ tennis

Waverly-Shell Rock triangular: Osage dropped both of its matchups in Waverly. The Green Devils fell to the Go-Hawks, 7-2, and the Webster City Lynx, 5-4.

Kaitlyn Olson was the Green Devils’ top performer. She went 4-0 acoss singles and doubles.

Olson beat Webster City’s Trinity Griffith and WSR’s Grace Gaede in singles. In doubles, Olson teamed up with Kendall Olson to take down the Lynx’s Griffith-Joslin Gourley duo and the Go-Hawks’ Gaede-Elizabeth Frerichs tandem.

Clear Lake 9, Webster City 0: The Lions swept the Lynx on the road Thursday to advance to 6-3 on the season. Clear Lake is off for the rest of the week.

The Lions will host the North Central Conference Tournament on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

High school girls’ golf

Northwood-Kensett Triangular: Nashua-Plainfield earned a first-place finish at Northwood Country Club. The Huskies posted a team score of 204. They finished two shots ahead of second-place Newman Catholic. Northwood-Kensett finished third with a team score of 230.

Sophomore Paige Franzen was Nashua-Plainfield’s top player. She posted a score of 44 in the nine-hole event.

North Butler quad: The Bearcats placed first in the meet they hosted at Round Grove Golf and Country Club. North Butler put up a team score of 213.

Central Springs, West Fork and Riceville placed second, third and fourth, respectively. The Panthers finished six shots behind the Bearcats.

North Butler's No. 1 golfer was junior Regan Mulder. She carded a round of 44.

High school boys’ golf

Northwood-Kensett Triangular: The Vikings won the meet they hosted at Northwood Country Club Tuesday. Northwood-Kensett shot 191 as a team.

The Vikings snuck past the Nashua-Plainfield Huskies by four shots. Newman Catholic placed third with a final team total of 208.

Senior Nicholas Hanson led the Vikings to victory, finishing first in the individual competition with a round 43. Freshman Caden Helgeson also shot 43 for the Vikings.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 174, Saint Edmond 182: The Bulldogs took the Gaels down at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course. Junior Cole Rodemeyer led the Bulldogs to victory with a top score of 41.

Senior Tommy Birdsell and junior Michael Showalter were HDC’s second-leading scorers. Both players carded rounds of 44.

Five of the Bulldogs six players posted scores under 50. Junior Tucker Heeren and senior Will Sackville shot 46 and 48, respectively.

High school girls’ soccer

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 2, Wright County Soccer Club 0: The Cardinals shut the Broncos out at home. Freshman Bella Schisel led GHV to victory, scoring all of the Cardinals’ goals.

GHV is now 6-1 on the season. The Cardinals suffered their lone loss of the year to the Clear Lake Lions, 6-1, on April 13.

The Cardinals are still in the mix for an NCC regular season title, competing with the likes of the Iowa Falls-Alden Cadets (7-2 overall, 5-1 conference), Lions (5-2, 5-2) and Humboldt Wildcats (6-3, 4-2).

Iowa Falls-Alden 8, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 0: The Cadets breezed past the Bulldogs on the road. Abigail Ites was relentless, offensively, scoring four goals against the Bulldogs. Ites took a whopping 16 shots on goal in the contest.

The Cadets sit atop the NCC standings, perched one game ahead of the Lions. IFA split its season series with Clear Lake. The Cadets downed the Lions, 4-2, on March 30. Clear Lake beat IFA, 2-1, on April 24.

High school boys’ soccer

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 3, Belmond-Klemme 0: The Cardinals picked up a win over the Broncos at home thanks, in part, to the efforts of Braden Boehnke. The senior racked up one goal and two assists against Belmond-Klemme.

GHV is now 2-5 on the season. The Cardinals trail the likes of the Lions (6-3, 4-3) and the Hampton-Dumont-CAL Bulldogs (6-1, 5-1) in the NCC standings.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 11, Iowa Falls-Alden 1: The Bulldogs took the Cadets down at home. IFA is now 0-8 on the season.

Alexis Hernandez led HDC’s charge with five goals. Luis and Fernando Mota also made significant contributions to the Bulldogs’ efforts. Luis put up two assists and Fernando scored twice.