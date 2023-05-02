The Mason City boys’ tennis team has been unstoppable this season, and the Riverhawks won another match in dominant fashion on Monday. Mason City downed Des Moines Roosevelt, 10-1, at home to advance to 9-0 on the season.

Justin Yarahmadi spearheaded the Riverhawks’ efforts against Roughriders, winning his singles match against William Bright, 6-0, 6-0. Yarahmadi teamed up with Reed Kruger in doubles. The duo took down Bright and Graeme Kempkes, 6-0, 6-1.

Clear Lake 8, Estherville Lincoln Central 1: The Lions nearly swept the Midgets, dropping just one singles match. Clear Lake’s most dominant player was Cabot Neuberger, who won his singles bout against Matthew Valen, 10-2.

Neuberger teamed up with Ben Loge in doubles to take down the Midgets’ Kaleb Young-Brenden Lundgren duo, 10-4.

Nevada 8, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 1: The Cubs beat the Bulldogs at Progress Park in Hampton. Nevada claimed six singles matches and two doubles bouts. HDC’s Carson White-Dominick Nicholson duo beat Rowan Steele and Rhett Harter in doubles to score a team point for the Bulldogs.

HDC is now 1-7 on the season. The Bulldogs will compete in the North Central Conference Tournament later this week.

High school girls’ tennis

Des Moines Roosevelt 7, Mason City 4: The Riverhawks dropped to 5-5 on the season with a loss to the Roughriders. Des Moines Roosevelt claimed four doubles bouts and three singles matches.

Tamar Lewerke helped secure two team points for the Riverhawks. She defeated Meredith Russell, 6-4, 6-4 in singles. In doubles, Lewerke and Olivia Wickman took down Russell and Lilly Raker, 6-1, 6-2.

High school girls’ soccer

Clear Lake 10, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 0: The Lions breezed past the Bulldogs in Hampton. Clear Lake scored five goals in each half.

Addison Jones was the Lions’ top scorer. The sophomore put the ball in the back of the net three times. Senior Ella Nielsen was also solid, scoring two goals for Clear Lake.

The Lions are now 7-2 on the season. They trail the Iowa Falls-Alden Cadets (9-2 overall, 7-1 conference) in the North Central Conference standings.

Aplington-Parkersburg 2, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0: The Cardinals dropped to 6-3 on the season with a loss to the Falcons.

Aplington-Parkersburg took 26 shots against GHV. The Cardinals’ goaltender, Myra Rauk, made 15 saves.

GHV will play again Thursday, hosting Hampton-Dumont-CAL in Garner.

High school boys’ soccer

Webster City 3, Clear Lake 1: The Lions fell to the Lynx on the road. Clear Lake is now 0-2 against Webster City this season. The Lions previously lost to the Lynx, 2-1, on April 6.

Webster City (8-1, 8-1) sits atop the NCC standings, and Clear Lake (7-4, 4-4) is currently in fourth.

High school boys’ golf

Clear Lake triangular: The Lions placed first in a three-team meet at Veterans Memorial Golf Course. Clear Lake posted a team score of 170 to best Hampton-Dumont-CAL and Iowa Falls-Alden by more than five shots.

Clear Lake’s Taylor Plagge was the meet’s No. 1 golfer with a score of 38. Iowa Falls-Alden’s Nick Regan, Clear Lake’s Gavin Anderson, and Hampton-Dumont-CAL’s Cole Rodemeyer all tied for second on the individual leaderboard with rounds of 43.

Crestwood 165, Charles City 180: The Cadets defeated the Comets at Cresco Country Club. Five of the meet’s top six scores were posted by Crestwood golfers.

Cole Butikofer finished first on the individual leaderboard, firing a round of 37 for Crestwood. Charles City’s Carson Gallup placed second with a score of 40.

Osage triangular: The Green Devils were solid at Sunny Brae Golf and Country Club. Osage shot 172 as a team, finishing ahead of Northwood-Kensett (186) and North Butler (208).

Osage’ Leo Klapperich and sophomore Nolan Reser tied for first on the individual leaderboard, carding rounds of 41. Northwood-Kensett’s Nicholas Hanson cracked the meet’s top 10, placing fifth.

West Fork 169, Newman Catholic 209: The Warhawks took down the Knights at Acorn Park Golf Course in Saint Ansgar. West Fork golfers claimed all six of the top spots on the individual leaderboard.

Sage Suntken and Jaxon Bothwell were the Warhawks and Knights’ best golfers. Suntken fired a 36 for West Fork, and Bothwell shot 50 for Newman Catholic.

Lake Mills triangular: The Bulldogs topped a three-team field at Rice Lake Golf and Country Club. Lake Mills shot 159 as a team, finishing ahead of Forest City (181) and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (207).

Garrett Ham shot the lowest score of the event — a 37. Lake Mills’ Denton Kingland and Austin Stene didn’t finish far behind Ham, carding rounds of 39 to tie for second.

Forest City’s No. 1 player was Ty Dillavou, who carded a 43. Indian Jacks Harms finished a shot behind Dillavou with a 44.

Central Springs triangular: The Rockford Warriors squeaked by the Panthers at Pioneer Town and Country Club. Rockford shot 195 and Central Springs’ team total was 199.

Warrior Adam Wyborny posted the meet’s lowest score (43). Central Springs’ best golfer was Edric Coleman, who carded a 48.

Nashua-Plainfield’s team score was 204. The Huskies’ top player was Ty Berger, who shot 45.

High school girls’ golf

Iowa Falls-Alden triangular: Clear Lake was solid at Meadow Hills Golf Course in Iowa Falls. The Lions shot 176 to finish ahead of Iowa Falls-Alden (194) and Hampton-Dumont-CAL (228).

Rebecca DeLong and Meghan DeLong were the Lions leading scorers. The sisters shot 39 and 43, respectively.

Iowa Falls-Alden’s best player was Brooke Regan, who carded a round of 47 to finish fourth on the individual leaderboard. Madison Lindaman was the Bulldogs’ leader, firing a 51 to finish eighth.

Charles City 220, Crestwood 222: The Comets beat the Cadets at Cresco Country Club. Charles City picked up its narrow victory thanks, in part, to the efforts of Payton Hadley. The sophomore shot the lowest individual score of the event, carding a 49.

Crestwood’s top performers were Cameran and Kenzie Moellers. The duo tied for second place, carding rounds of 53.

Osage triangular: The Green Devils snuck past the North Butler Bearcats at Sunny Brae Golf and Country Club. Osage shot 216 and North Butler’s final tally was 221. Northwood-Kensett placed third in the event with a total of 256.

North Butler’s Ella Lindell topped the meet’s individual leaderboard with a score of 50. Sophomore Emily Myers of Osage finished second with a round of 51. Northwood-Kensett’s top golfer was Marisa Halbach with a nine-hole score of 60.

Newman Catholic 210, West Fork 224: The Knights dominated at Acorn Park Golf Course in Saint Ansgar. Newman Catholic occupied five of the top six spots on the meet’s individual leaderboard.

West Fork’s Katelyn Witte won the event as an individual, shooting a 49. Newman Catholic’s Emily Opstvedt and Sami Kruckenberg tied for second with rounds of 51.

Central Springs triangular: The Nashua-Plainfield Huskies topped the field at Pioneer Town and Country Club in Manly. Nashua-Plainfield’s team tally was 230. Central Springs (233) and Rockford (273) placed second and third, respectively.

Nashua-Plainfield’s Paige Franzen and Central Springs’ Cooper Klaahsen tied for first in the individual competition with scores of 51. Rockford’s Danika deBuhr placed third with a score of 54.