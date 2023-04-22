The Mason City boys’ soccer team is starting to generate some momentum. The Riverhawks won their second consecutive game Friday night, downing the Waterloo East Trojans, 4-0, on the road.

Mason City picked up its first win of the season on Thursday evening, beating New Hampton, 9-1. The Riverhawks have scored 13 goals in their last two games. In its first four contests of the year, Mason City put the ball in the back of the net four times.

In their game against the Trojans, the Riverhawks scored twice in each half. Senior Michael Goepel led the charge for Mason City, sneaking the ball past Waterloo East’s goalkeeper twice.

Additionally, sophomores Brady Wickering and Eliott Ruiz scored once each for Mason City Friday. Wickering also recorded an assist.

Mason City is now 2-4 on the season. The Riverhawks will play again on Monday at 5 p.m., hosting Cedar Falls at John Adams Middle School in Mason City.

Sumner-Fredericksburg 7, Charles City 5: The Comets got into an offensive battle against the Cougars. Charles City scored three goals in the first half and two more in the second.

The five-goal total the Comets posted Friday is their highest of the season. Charles City scored four goals against Aplington-Parkersburg on April 1.

Sumner-Frederickburg scored four and three goals in the first and second halves, respectively. The Cougars’ top goal-getter was senior Giles Cowell, who scored five on the game.

Charles City is now 1-9 on the season. The Comets’ next game will come on Monday. Charles City is slated to travel to New Hampton for a matchup with the Chickasaws at 5 p.m.

High school boys’ tennis

Ankeny High School Invitational: Mason City placed second in an eight-team tournament Friday. The Riverhawks racked up 72 points, finishing four back of the first-place Dowling Catholic Maroons.

The Riverhawks’ top performers were Sander Tompkins and Seth VandenBerg. The pair went 3-0 in doubles, downing duos from Dowling Catholic, Valley High School and Ankeny Centennial

Rylan Kuhn and Zander Dickinson were Mason City’s best singles players. Both athletes went 2-1 on the tournament.

Mason City will play in three duals next week. The Riverhawks are set to host the Ames Little Cyclones, Des Moines North Polar Bears and Waukee Warriors on Monday, Thursday and Friday, respectively.

High school boys’ golf

Bob Schmadeke Invitational: Osage placed third in a seven-team tournament at Town and Country Golf Course in Grundy Center. The Green Devils shot 174 as a team, finishing 14 shots behind the first-place Grundy Center Spartans.

The Green Devils’ top finishers were Tucker Stangel and Ty Voigt. Both golfers shot six over par to tie for seventh.

Osage will play again on Monday, traveling to Highland Park Golf Course in Mason City for a triangular meet with Newman Catholic and Central Springs.