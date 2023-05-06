The Lake Mills boys’ golf team extended its stretch of dominance Friday. The Bulldogs claimed a gold medal in a triangular meet with Garner-Hayfield-Ventura and North Iowa High School at Garner Golf and Country Club.

Lake Mills shot a team score of 159, finishing ahead of GHV by 20 shots and North Iowa by 63. The Bulldogs’ top golfer was Denton Kingland, who fired a round of 37 to finish first on the event’s individual leaderboard.

The four best individual players in the triangular were Bulldogs. Austin Stene (39), Garrett Ham (40) and Brady Hanson (43) finished second, third and fourth, respectively.

GHV’s Colby Hagensick tied Hanson for fourth. North Iowa’s No. 1 golfer was Kamden Knudson, who shot 54.

High school girls’ golf

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura triangular: The Cardinals picked up a first-place finish on their home turf — Garner Golf and Country Club. GHV shot 188 to clear Lake Mills by 11 strokes.

Three of the top four players on the individual leaderboard were Cardinals. Kenedee Frayne (42), Sydney Helgeson (45) and Audrey Overgaard (46) placed first, third and fourth, respectively.

Lake Mills’ Sophia Nelson finished second with a score of 44. Bulldogs Reagan Ham (50), Josie Helgeson (51) and Claire Levine (54) placed fifth, sixth and seventh, respectively.

Only one girls’ golfer from North Iowa competed in the event — Jasmel Rivera Pacheco. Rivera Pacheco shot 60 to finish 12th in the triangular.

High school girls’ tennis

Aplington-Parkersburg 6, Osage 3: The Green Devils fell to the Falcons on the road. Osage dropped four singles matches and two doubles bouts.

Kendall Olson proved to be the Green Devils’ top performer, picking up wins in singles and doubles. In singles, Olson took down Cortnee Alberts, 8-4.

Olson teamed up with Kaitlyn Olson in doubles. The pair beat Aplington-Parkersbug’s Peyton Klooster and Ellen Waller, 8-2.

High school boys’ soccer

North Fayette Valley 5, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 1: The TigerHawks beat the Cardinals at home. NFV’s offense proved versatile, as four different TigerHawks scored. NFV’s top scorer was Brody Schupbach, who put the ball in the back of the net twice.

The win pushed the TigerHawks’ record to 7-6 on the season. GHV is now 3-7 overall and 2-6 in North Central Conference play.

GHV currently sits at the bottom of the NCC standings. The Cardinals trail the likes of the Clear Lake Lions (7-5 overall, 4-4 conference) and Humboldt Wildcats (10-1, 7-1).

Ames 7, Mason City 0: The Little Cyclones took down the Riverhawks at home. Ames advanced to 10-4 overall and 7-0 in conference with the win. The Riverhawks are now 3-10 overall and 1-4 in conference.

While Ames’ offense was dominant Friday, the Little Cyclones’ defense may have been the biggest difference-maker in the game. Ames held Mason City to just four shots on the contest.

Mason City will play again on Tuesday, traveling to James W. Cownie Soccer Park to take on Des Moines Roosevelt at 5:30 p.m.

High school girls’ soccer

Mason City 4, Ames 2: Claudia Sewell pushed the Riverhawks to victory at home Friday, scoring two goals against the Little Cyclones. Sophomore Karma McMorris and Reggi Spotts also played pivotal roles for Mason City’s offense. Spotts and McMorris scored one goal apiece.

Additionally, the Riverhawks got a significant contribution from their goalie, Ana Swegle, who faced 18 shots and made eight saves.

With their win over the Little Cyclones, the Riverhawks are now 13-1 overall and 5-0 in league play. Mason City and Ames (6-7, 4-1) are in first and second place, respectively, in the Iowa Alliance Conference North Division standings.

The Riverhawks also officially clinched an IAC North title Friday. Mason City has just two regular season games remaining on its schedule.

“This was a really important win for our program,” Mason City head coach Shannon Dykstra wrote in an email to the Globe Gazette. “We knew the challenges Ames would present to us, and I'm just really proud of our kids to come out and execute at the end of a three-match week. Ana was fantastic in goal. Across the field, our kids executed well, created enough chances in transition and stayed organized. They saw the reward for all their hard work tonight.”