The Clear Lake girls’ soccer team picked up a statement win over Iowa Falls-Alden at Cadet Field Monday night. The Lions downed the Cadets, 2-1, to advance to 5-2 on the season.

IFA is still the only team Clear Lake trails in the North Central Conference standings. The Cadets are 6-2 so far this year.

Clear Lake is now 1-1 against IFA this season. The Lions fell to the Cadets, 4-2, at home on March 30.

Clear Lake is scheduled to play again on Friday, hosting Aplington-Parkersburg at Lions Field at 5:30 p.m.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 4, Webster City 2: Ali Hess propelled the Cardinals to victory on the road. The junior put the ball in the back of the net three times for GHV, cashing in on 60% of her shots on goal.

The Cardinals and Lynx were tied, 1-1, at halftime. GHV’s three second-half goals, however, were too much for Webster City to overcome.

GHV remains in the mix for an NCC regular season title. The Cardinals are currently fighting for the top spot with the Lions and Cadets.

High school boys’ soccer

Clear Lake 10, Iowa Falls-Alden 0: The Lions dominated the winless Cadets at home, scoring nine first-half goals. Clear Lake was led by senior Andrew Mixdorf, who cashed in on all three of his shots on goal.

The Lions’ second-leading scorers were senior Travaughn Luyobya and Kinnick Slabaugh. Both players scored two goals apiece.

Clear Lake is now 6-3 overall and 4-3 in NCC play this season. The Lions trail the likes of the Humboldt Wildcats, Hampton-Dumont-CAL Bulldogs and Webster City Lynx in the standings.

Cedar Falls 5, Mason City 1: The Riverhawks dropped a game to the Tigers at John Adams Middle School in Mason City. Junior Jose Obregon was Mason City’s top player, converting on one of his three shots on goal.

The Riverhawks came into Monday’s game riding a two-game winning streak. The Riverhawks beat the New Hampton Chickasaws and the Waterloo East Trojans by a combined score of 13-1 last week.

Mason City is now 2-5 overall and 0-1 in Iowa Alliance Conference play. The Riverhawks are slated to play the Des Moines Hoover Huskies and Fort Dodge Dodgers later this week.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 3, Belmond-Klemme 2: The Bulldogs advanced to 5-1 on the season with a win over the Broncos on the road. HDC is currently in third place in the NCC, trailing Webster City (6-1 overall, 6-1 conference) and Humboldt (7-0, 5-0).

The Bulldogs and Broncos both scored two goals in the second-half Monday. HDC’s lone first-half goal proved to be the difference-maker in the contest.

The Bulldogs will play again on Thursday, hosting the Iowa Falls-Alden Cadets at 7:30 p.m.

Webster City 3, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0: The Lynx continued to dominate in Garner Monday night. Webster City took care of Garner-Hayfield-Ventura to remain in the mix for first place in the NCC.

The Lynx have now rattled off four consecutive victories. They suffered their lone loss of the season to Humboldt, 3-2, on April 3.

GHV is 1-5 on the season. The Cardinals are scheduled to play again on Thursday, traveling to Belmond for a matchup with the Broncos.

High school girls’ tennis

Osage 9, Clear Lake 0: The Green Devils kept rolling on Monday, picking up a win at home. Osage has now won five of its last six matches.

The Green Devils are 2-0 against the Lions this season. Osage beat Clear Lake on the road, 8-1, on April 10.

Both squads are slated to play in dual meets later this week. Osage and Clear Lake will participate in the NCC Tournament on Saturday.

South Hardin 8, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 1: The Tigers nearly swept the Bulldogs in Eldora. South Hardin claimed six singles matches and two doubles bouts. HDC’s Shelby Rowe and Jade Johnson beat South Hardin’s Elizabeth Stanish and Grace Eilders, 10-6, in doubles.

The Bulldogs are now 0-5 on the season. They’ll play the St. Edmond Gaels later this week.

High school boys’ tennis:

Aplington-Parkersburg 7, Clear Lake 2: The Lions dropped a match to the Falcons at home Monday. Clear Lake picked up two wins by default, as Aplington-Parkersburg did not have a No. 6 singles player or a No. 3 doubles team.

Clear Lake is now 4-3 on the season. The Lions are slated to play two matches later this week — one against Webster City and another versus Iowa Falls-Alden.

Mason City 10, Ames 1: The Riverhawks shredded the Little Cyclones at home to advance to 7-0 on the season.

Mason City’s top performer was Reed Kruger, who downed Ames’ Anthony Colburn, 6-0, 6-0 in singles. Kruger teamed up with Justin Yarahmadi in doubles to take down the Little Cyclones’ Colburn-Anson Bernard duo, 6-1, 7-5.

The Riverhawks have two more matchups scheduled this week. They’ll host the Des Moines North Polar Bears and Waukee Warriors on Thursday and Friday, respectively.

Osage 7, Columbus Catholic 2: The Green Devils beat the winless Sailors on the road to advance to 4-3 on the season.

Osage’s top performer was Gabe Muller, who downed Columbus Catholic’s Jose Rodriguez-Mysak, 6-0, 6-0 in singles. Muller and Connor Thome defeated Rodriguez-Mysak and Austin Knutson in doubles, 6-1, 6-0.

Osage is slated to play Grundy Center and Decorah later this week. The Spartans and Vikings are both over .500.

High school boys’ track and field

Riverhawk Invitational: Mason City won its home meet Monday, racking up 182 team points. The Riverhawks topped the second-place Algona Bulldogs, third-place Waterloo West Wahawks and fourth-place Forest City Indians by more than 15 points.

Mason City’s top medal-getter was Kale Hobart, who finished first in the 400 and 110-meter hurdles. The senior posted times of 15.35 and 55.78 in the 110 and 400-meter hurdles, respectively.

Kaden Tyler, Justyn Rivera and Cade Meyer were among the other Riverhawks to earn gold. Tyler, Rivera and Meyer won the 400-meter run, long jump and shot put, respectively. Tyler posted a time of 50.28, Rivera leapt 21’ 2,” and Meyer registered a top throw of 47’ 10.5.”

A number of Mason City’s athletes will travel to Des Moines later this week for the 113th Drake Relays. The Riverhawks are among the favorites to win the 4x400-meter relay Saturday night.

High school girls’ golf

Newman Catholic triangular: The Knights placed first in a three-team meet at Highland Park Golf Course in Mason City with a team score of 207. Newman Catholic beat second-place Central Springs and third-place Osage by more than 10 strokes.

Newman Catholic’s top player was senior Emily Opstvedt, who shot 47 in nine holes. The Knights’ Jayce Weiner and Sami Kruckenberg both put up impressive scores, carding rounds of 51 and 53, respectively.

High school boys’ golf

Newman Catholic triangular: Osage was dominant at Highland Park Golf Course. The Green Devils finished first, breezing past second-place Central Springs and third-place Newman Catholic by more than 30 shots.

Osage shot 161 as a team on the nine-hole meet. The Green Devils’ best golfer was senior Leo Klapperich, who fired a round of 38.

Bishop Garrigan triangular: Forest City won a meet with Bishop Garrigan and North Union at Spring Valley Golf Course. The Indians posted a team score of 178 to finish 14 and 49 shots ahead of the second-place Warriors and third-place Golden Bears, respectively.

Jack Harms and Ty Dillavou were Forest City’s top golfers. Both players carded rounds of 42.