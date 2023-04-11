The Clear Lake girls’ golf team reigned supreme in Mason City’s triangular meet Monday. The Lions finished first, beating the Riverhawks and New Hampton Chickasaws at Highland Park Golf Course.

Clear Lake, New Hampton and Mason City posted team scores of 182, 203 and 243, respectively. One of the event’s top performers was New Hampton’s Lauren Nuss, who shot 45 in nine holes.

North Butler triangular

The Wildcats picked up a win at Round Grove Golf and Country Club in Greene. North Butler registered a 224 team total, and Northwood-Kensett finished second with a score of 251. Saint Ansgar participated in the event but did not have enough golfers on its roster to compete in the team competition.

North Butler’s Reagan Mulder was the No. 1 player at the event, carding a 48. Northwood-Kensett’s top golfer was junior Ella Leonard, who fired a round of 55.

Rockford triangular

The Newman Catholic Knights placed first at Buffalo Run Golf Course, outscoring the Central Springs Panthers and Rockford Warriors. Newman Catholic shot 198, finishing 14 and 62 strokes in front of Central Springs and Rockford, respectively.

Jayce Weiner shot the lowest round of any Knight on Monday, authoring a 47 in nine holes.

High school boys’ golf

Nashua-Plainfield Quad

Osage finished first in a quad meet at Sunny Brae Golf and Country Club on Tuesday. The Green Devils shot 153 on the meet, finishing ahead of the West Fork Warhawks (166), Huskies (197) and Riceville Wildcats (219).

Osage had three players score in the 30s in the event. Senior Leo Klapperich shot 36, and junior Nolan Heard and sophomore Heath Voigt both posted rounds of 38.

Junior Sage Suntken and sophomore Noah Shreckengost were West Fork’s top scorers, carding rounds of 40. Sophomore Dawson Glaser was the Huskies’ best athlete, carding a round of 44.

Rockford triangular

The Warriors placed first at a three-team meet at Buffalo Run Golf Course with a score of 168. Rockford beat Central Springs (182) and Newman Catholic (206).

Senior Adam Wyborny led the way for the Warriors, shooting a 39. Central Springs’ No. 1 golfer was junior Max Fingalsen, who shot 42.

North Butler Quad

Forest City finished first in North Butler’s quad meet at Round Grove Golf and Country Club. The Indians shot 163 on the nine-hole event, breezing past the Wildcats (196), Northwood-Kensett Vikings (205) and Saint Ansgar Saints (217).

Two of the event’s top players were underclassmen. Sophomore Nolan Reser of North Butler and freshman Caden Helgeson of Northwood-Kensett fired rounds of 44 and 41, respectively. Saint Ansgar and Forest City’s complete scores were not available at the time of publication.

High school boys’ tennis

Clear Lake 7, Nevada 2

The Lions made quick work of the Cubs on the road. Clear Lake won five of six singles matches and went 2-of-3 in doubles.

Braeden Moore picked up Nevada’s win in singles, downing Levi Reynolds, 11-9. Rowan Steele and Rhett Harter recorded a victory for the Cubs in doubles, beating Ben Loge and Justin Kerr, 10-8.

Nick Brcka was one of Clear Lake’s top performers, nabbing a 10-3 win over Jack Spence in singles. Brcka teamed up with Leif Lundberg in doubles to defeat Spence and Moore.

Clear Lake is now 3-0 on the season. The Lions will play their next match against Decorah on Thursday.

Osage 7, Oelwein 2

The Green Devils took down the Huskies in Osage Monday. The meet was the first Osage has played at home this season.

The Green Devils claimed four of six singles matches, winning one by default as the Huskies had a hole in their lineup in the No. 6 slot. Osage also claimed all three doubles matches, as Oelwein did not put forth a third duo.

Jarin Camlin and Ian Schwarting were the Green Devils’ best players. Both athletes won their singles matches in straight sets. On separate doubles teams, Camlin and Schwarting earned Osage two additional points.

The Green Devils are now 1-1 overall this season. Osage is scheduled to play four more matches later this week.

High school girls’ tennis

Osage 8, Clear Lake 1

The Green Devils cruised by the Lions on the road. Osage won five singles matches and swept all three doubles bouts.

The only loss the Green Devils suffered was in singles. Osage’s Claudia Aschenbrenner and Clear Lake’s Makayla Martin tied, 8-8, at the end of their first game. Martin picked up a win, 7-5, in the tiebreaker.

Osage’s Kaitlyn Olson, Kendall Olson and Brooklyn Brock all won in 8-1 fashion in singles. All three members of the trio also competed in doubles, helping the Green Devils grab 8-1, 8-6 and 8-2 wins.

Osage and Clear Lake are now 2-1 and 1-2 on the season, respectively. Both teams are slated to play matches later this week.

Charles City 5, Mason City 4

The Comets took down the Riverhawks at home to advance to 1-1 on the season. Charles City lost to Dike-New Hartford, 9-0, last week.

Mason City is also 1-1 in 2023. The Riverhawks beat the Lions, 8-1, on April 3.

High school girls’ soccer

Humboldt 2, Clear Lake 1

The Wildcats took down the Lions on the road Monday. Humboldt scored one goal each half.

Elsie Hubbell and Ava McIntire both scored for Humboldt. Freshman goalkeeper Ava Fischer, however, was the difference-maker for the Wildcats. Fischer made nine saves, slowing a Clear Lake attack that got a number of looks at Humboldt’s goal.

The Wildcats and Lions are now 2-1 and 2-2, respectively. Both teams trail first-place Iowa Falls-Alden (3-0, 3-1) in the North Central Conference standings.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 9, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 0

The Cardinals advanced to 3-0 on the season with a blowout win over the Bulldogs Monday. Junior Ali Hess generated nearly half of GHV’s offense, putting the ball in the back of the net four times on 10 attempts.

Jenna Pringnitz also scored two goals for the Cardinals, converting 50 percent of her shots on HDC’s net. Junior Katelynn Knoll, senior Rebecca Hejlik and freshman Bella Schisel all scored one goal each for GHV.

The Cardinals finished their matchup with the Bulldogs with 37 shots and five assists as a team. GHV made half of its 18 shots on goal.

The Bulldogs are now 2-3 in 2023. They are fourth in the NCC standings.

GHV and HDC will both play again on Thursday, taking on Clear Lake and Webster City, respectively.

High school boys’ soccer

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 1, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0

The Bulldogs eked out a victory against the Cardinals on the road. HDC maintained its unblemished record with the win.

The Bulldogs are first in the NCC standings. They are narrowly ahead of the 1-0 Humboldt Wildcats and 2-1 Webster City Lynx.

NAHL hockey

The North Iowa Bulls are still fighting for a spot in the NAHL Playoffs. The Bulls are in the midst of a six-game stretch of games against the Bismarck Bobcats.

North Iowa has dropped its last four games to Bismarck, falling to fourth in Central Division standings. The Bulls lost two games to the Bobcats at Mason City Arena over the weekend. North Iowa fell, 3-0, Friday and 5-4 Saturday.

The losing skid is ill-timed for North Iowa, as only the top four teams in the Central Division make the playoffs. The Bulls are one of five teams fighting for three playoff spots in the division. The Bulls, Bobcats, Minot Minotauros, Aberdeen Wings and St. Cloud Norseman all have between 65 and 60 points to their names. All five teams have just two games left on their respective schedules.

The Bulls will play their last two games of the regular season against the Bobcats in Bismarck on Friday and Saturday.