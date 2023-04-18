The Clear Lake boys’ soccer team is finding its groove. After a 2-3 start to the season, the Lions have rattled off three wins in a row. Clear Lake has defeated its last three opponents by a combined score of 20-4.

Belmond-Klemme was Clear Lake’s most recent adversary. The Lions breezed past the Broncos, 5-1, on the road Monday. Junior Kinnick Clabaugh spearheaded the Lions’ efforts, scoring two goals.

Sophomore Weston Conway and juniors Andrew Korenberg and Andrew Mixdorf rounded out the Lions’ scoring Monday with one goal each. Clear Lake’s freshman goalkeeper, Caleb Hall, made eight saves against Belmond-Klemme, deflecting all but one of the shots he faced.

“Another windy night in Belmond,” Clear Lake head coach Zach Hall wrote in an email to the Globe Gazette. “We started out slow and hesitant, not together. Belmond-Klemme got on the board first off a free kick that deflected past freshman goalkeeper Caleb Hall. We started getting into the game halfway through and were able to tie it up with a great effort by Kinnick Clabaugh.

“Second half, we came out with better ball movement, which got us down to their goal with the wind to our back. We weren't able to find the back of the net until halfway through with another great goal by Clabaugh.”

High school boys’ golf

Spencer High School Invitational: The Clear Lake boys’ golf team finished second in a 14-team tournament at Spencer Golf and Country Club Monday. The Lions posted a team total of 324 on the 18-hole event.

Clear Lake finished seven strokes behind first-place Western Christian. The Wolfpack’s Caleb Douma posted the tournament’s top individual score — a 1-over-par 73.

Clear Lake’s top golfer was Eli Anderson, who finished 11th with a 6-over-par 78. Anderson’s teammates, Dylan Bieber, Taylor Plagge and Gavin Anderson, placed 16th, 19th and 28th on the individual leaderboard, respectively.

High school boys’ soccer

Postville 6, Charles City 0: The Comets have struggled early on this season. Charles City dropped a game to Postville at home Monday, allowing 16 shots on goal. The Pirates scored three times in each half.

Freshman Sullivan Gerleman and senior T.J. Hesse both spent time in goal for Charles City. The duo made 10 saves against Postville. The Pirates outshot the Comets by more than 10 shots.

The Comets are now 1-8 on the season. They trail both Waverly-Shell Rock (3-3 overall) and Decorah (3-1) in the Northeast Iowa Conference standings.

Humboldt 3, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0: The Wildcats advanced to 5-0 on the season with their win over the Cardinals. Humboldt currently sits atop the NCC standings, leading the likes of Clear Lake (5-3), Webster City (5-1) and Hampton-Dumont-CAL (4-1).

In its game against GHV, Humboldt scored all three of its goals in the first half. Trever Beach, Will Orness and Carter Westre were the Wildcats’ scoring players. Humboldt took 24 shots on the game.

Humboldt wasn’t, however, propelled to victory by its offense. The Wildcats’ stifling defense ultimately doomed the Cardinals. GHV took just one shot in 80 minutes of action.

GHV is now 1-4 on the season. The Cardinals will play again on Thursday, hosting the 0-6 Iowa Falls-Alden Cadets.

High school girls’ soccer

Aplington-Parkersburg 8, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 0: The Falcons’ offense was explosive against the Bulldogs. Aplington-Parkersburg racked up 51 total shots and 20 attempts on goal during its home matchup with HDC.

Falcon goalkeeper Kaylee Johnson faced just three shots and turned all of them away. Aplington-Parkersburg’s offense cashed in on 40% of its shots on goal.

HDC is now 2-5 on the season. The Bulldogs currently sit at the bottom of the North Central Conference standings.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 2, Humboldt 1: The Cardinals found their footing Monday against the Wildcats. GHV downed Humboldt thanks to solid goaltending from freshman Myra Rauk, who faced 16 shots and made 15 saves.

The Cardinals’ offense did just enough to give Rauk the support she needed. GHV cashed in on two of its eight shots on goal. The Cardinals took 17 total shots on the game.

GHV came into the contest fresh off a 6-1 loss to Clear Lake on April 13. The Cardinals are now 4-1 on the season.