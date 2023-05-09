Clear Lake swept the North Central Conference’s boys’ and girls’ golf tournaments Monday. The Clear Lake boys and girls claimed gold medals at Spring Valley Golf Course and Mason City Country Club, respectively.

At Spring Valley Country Club in Livermore, the Clear Lake boys shot 310 as a team, narrowly edging second-place Hampton-Dumont-CAL (313) and third-place Humboldt (315).

The Lions were led by sophomore Dylan Bieber and junior Taylor Plagge. Both players shot 75 to tie for second on the individual leaderboard. Sophomore Eli Anderson finished fourth with a round of 76.

HDC’s Tommy Birdsell won the tournament, firing a 73. He and junior Tucker Heeren — who shot 77 to finish sixth — placed inside the top 10 for HDC.

The Clear Lake girls shot 334 at Mason City Country Club, lapping second-place Iowa Falls-Alden (396) and third-place Algona (407). The Lions also claimed the top three spots in the solo competition.

Sisters Rebecca and Meghan DeLong finished first and second, respectively, with scores of 72 and 73. Senior Macey Holck carded a 91 to finish third.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL placed fifth in the tournament. The Bulldogs’ top golfer was junior Trinity Swart, who shot 108.

Northeast Iowa Conference Tournaments

The Charles City boys’ and girls’ golf teams placed fifth and fourth, respectively, at their conference tournament this year. The boys recorded a score of 344 at Cresco Country Club while the girls shot 423 at Waverly Municipal Golf Course.

Shelby Effle was the Comets’ top female golfer. She fired a round of 97 to place sixth in the event’s individual competition.

Sophomore Carson Gallup led the way for the Comet boys. He shot 80 to finish seventh as an individual.

Crestwood and New Hampton won the boys’ and girls’ NEIC Tournaments, respectively.

Top of Iowa East Golf Tournaments

Osage claimed top honors at the TIC East Boys’ Golf Tournament at Round Grove Golf and Country Club in Greene. The Green Devils posted a team score of 313 to finish ahead of West Fork (344) and Rockford (356). Osage’s team score was a new OHS record.

Osage’s Leo Klapperich won the event’s individual competition, firing a round of 73. Rockford’s Adam Wyborny finished second with a score of 75.

North Butler won the girls’ tournament at Highland Park Golf Course in Mason City, posting a team tally of 383. Newman Catholic placed second with a total of 388.

Nashua-Plainfield finished third in the event with a score of 408. Two Huskies placed inside the top five on the individual leaderboard. Paige Franzen and Faith Franzen finished first and fourth, respectively, with rounds of 91 and 92.

North Butler’s Reagan Mulder and Ella Lindell both shot 91 to tie with Franzen for first. Newman Catholic’s top scorer was Emily Opstvedt, who carded a 93.

Top of Iowa West Golf Tournaments

Lake Mills and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura won the TIC West boys’ and girls’ golf tournaments, respectively. The Cardinals ran away with the girls’ tournament at Bear Creek Golf Course in Forest City, posting a team score of 400.

GHV’s top golfers were Audrey Overgarrd, Sydney Helgeson and Kenedee Frayne. Overgaard, Helgeson and Frayne placed third, fourth and sixth, respectively, with scores of 91, 92 and 96.

North Union finished second in the girls’ tournament with a team total of 419. Warrior Olivia Von Bank and Bishop Garrigan Golden Bear Avery Lichter tied for first with rounds of 89.

Lake Mills had to battle Forest City for first in the boys’ tournament. The Bulldogs and Indians posted scores of 322 and 324, respectively.

All of the event’s top four golfers were from Lake Mills or Forest City. Bulldogs Garrett Ham and Austin Stene finished first and fourth, respectively, with scores of 73 and 80. Forest City’s Ty Dillavou and Jack Harms place second and third with rounds of 76 and 77.

High school girls’ soccer

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 4, Clear Lake 1: The Cardinals beat the Lions in Garner to advance to 8-3 overall and 8-2 in NCC play this season. Junior Ali Hess led GHV to victory, scoring two goals. Freshman Bella Schisel and junior Jenna Pringnitz also scored for the Cardinals, putting the ball in the back of the net once each.

GHV’s offense was potent against Clear Lake, but the efforts of goaltender Myra Rauk were a difference-maker for the Cardinals. The freshman racked up 10 saves and allowed just one goal.

GHV and Clear Lake have now split their season series. The Lions beat the Cardinals, 6-1, on April 13.

The Lions’ loss to the Cardinals pushed their record to 7-4 on the season. Clear Lake and GHV both trail Iowa Falls-Alden (10-3, 9-1) in the NCC standings. The Cardinals and Lions each have one regular season game remaining on their schedules.

Webster City 9, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 0: The Lynx defeated the Bulldogs in Webster City.

The win pushed the Lynx to 4-9 overall and 4-6 in league play. HDC is now 2-11 overall and 2-9 in NCC action.

High school boys’ soccer

Webster City 6, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 1: The Lynx still run the NCC. Webster City took down Hampton-Dumont-CAL to cement its place at the top of the league standings.

Junior Eduardo Perez propelled the Lynx to victory, scoring two of their six goals. Sophomore Eric Calles also put the ball in the back of the net twice for the Lynx. Webster City’s Eddy Fuentes and Conner Peck scored once each.

The Lynx are now 10-1 overall and 10-1 in conference play. Webster City sits in front of HDC (9-4, 6-3) and Humboldt (11-1, 8-1).

High school boys’ tennis

Mason City boys’ tennis players Justin Yarahmadi and Reed Kruger qualified for the IHSAA Class 2A State Tournament Monday. The duo won its district tournament in Cedar Falls to advance to the state doubles tournament at the Hawkeye Tennis and Recreation Center in Iowa City.

State singles and doubles action is slated for May 23 and 24. The IHSAA Class 2A team state competition will be held at Waukee Northwest High School on May 31.